China's Terahertz Tech Heralds The Future Of Underwater War

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported last month that China has tested the world's first submarine-detecting terahertz device based on next-generation communication technology. Researchers from China's National University of Defense Technology published their findings last month in the Chinese-language peer-reviewed Journal of Radars .

The device identified tiny surface vibrations, reportedly as tiny as 10 nanometers, produced by a low-frequency sound source in the open sea. These waves can help find submarines and gather critical intelligence, such as noise signatures that can be analyzed to identify a submarine's model. According to the research team, the technology“will have significant application potential in underwater vessel detection and other areas.”

Terahertz is a frequency range between microwave and infrared radiation. It has been proposed as a potential solution for achieving high data transmission and low latency for upcoming 6G communication technology, which is predicted to provide theoretical maximum speeds up to 100 times faster than 5G.

Terahertz screening devices are currently already being used in some airports in China to detect illegal items that may be concealed under a passenger's clothes.

The SCMP report says that generating powerful terahertz signals was a challenging task for the research team. However, due to increased investment in 6G technology, scientists in China and elsewhere have recently made significant breakthroughs in its mass application.

China has also recently made substantial advancements in submarine detection technology, with significant operational and strategic implications.