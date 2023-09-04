Iran Follows Own Strategy To Have Sanctions Lifted, Yet Sticks With Nuclear Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Iran remains
committed to its nuclear program through diplomacy, but it
continues to develop its economy, selling crude oil, and doesn't
wait for theand the rest of the western countries to make any
steps, Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser
Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on September 4, 2023,
Trend reports.
The spokesman emphasized that Iran carefully follows the
strategy that may help to remove the sanctions, and uses legal
means in accordance with international norms to protect the
country's interests and rights.
Kanaani added that the opposite parties (the UK, France and
Germany) and thedid not use an opportunity to restore the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, and
the discussions did not reach a conclusion.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil
exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
On January 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation
of JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China,
the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, theannounced its
withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November
of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the
JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019
and a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called
INSTEX was formed.
On May 8, 2019, Iran announced ceasing to fulfill its
commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as
stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories
that have not fulfilled their obligations.
On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its
commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and
the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as
stated in the deal.
On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment
to enrich uranium, using next-generation centrifuges and not to mix
it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of
reducing commitments in JCPOA.
On November 5, 2019, Iran announced to have taking the fourth
step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear
agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at
the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the
number of its commitments within JCPOA.
