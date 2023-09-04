Urdu Radio Launches New Programmes From September

Doha, Qatar: Urdu Radio run by Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) is preparing to launch an array of programmes during the new cycle at the beginning of September.

The programmes include cultural, social, artistic and religious. Under the supervision of Urdu Radio Controller, Kholoud Al Hamidi, the radio will broadcast variprogrammes, including the weekly“Iqra Programme” every Tuesday at 3pm.

It is a cultural programme that talks about a book weekly and is considered a space to instill a love of reading. The programme is presented by broadcasters Talha and Aisha Mujahid.

The radio will also present the“Nafizat Al Zikriyat” programme, which introduces the new generation to songs from the 1930s, 40s and 50s and other years, and introduce them to the founders of the artistic movement, and it will be presented by broadcaster Farzaneh.

The“Way of Life” programme will also be broadcast, which is a social-religiprogramme that talks about the relationship of religion and the world by explaining the virtues of deeds and good morals that Islam encourages, to make the Muslim happy in this world and the hereafter, presented by the presenter Mahwash.



Huawei, CRA open first phase of 'Seeds for the Future'

Qatar Airways continues to redefine customer experience Call for more community engagement to educate people on road radars

The radio will broadcast“The World of Statistics,” a scientific programme presented by broadcaster Sorour. The programme varies in its presentation, but is consistent in presenting statistics, numbers, and information.

Also included in the September plan is the“Vocal for Local” programme, the third season, which is presented by broadcaster Vivek.

The programme presents interviews with famsocial media content creators, who are influential media figures in society and introducing new artists and sportsmen in Qatar (Urdu and Hindi speakers).

The radio will also broadcast a 30-minute segment on Children's World, which is a children's magazine that presents stories and educational and scientific information in a smooth and easy way, in addition to teaching children Islamic principles.

Urdu language (Urdu) plays a decisive role in disseminating information and communicating with the public on a wide level.

The Urdu language is particularly distinguished by its spread and use in multiple regions of the Islamic world, and this enhances its importance in the field of media and broadcasting.

Thanks to the development of technology and the emergence of social media, Urdu radio has become an important channel for information and entertainment.

It provides educational, religiand cultural programmes, and also to communicate with the public through competitions and direct discussions.

Urdu Radio contributes to enhancing communication, transferring knowledge, and promoting different cultures.