Six Enemy Drones Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region, Infrastructure Object Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units have destroyed six Russian loitering munitions over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Lysak, no enemy attacks were recorded last night. But, in the morning, the East Operational Command destroyed six enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
“An infrastructure object was hit in the Dnipro district. A fire broke out there. The effects are yet to be checked,” Lysak noted.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107001950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.