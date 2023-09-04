Six Enemy Drones Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region, Infrastructure Object Hit

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lysak, no enemy attacks were recorded last night. But, in the morning, the East Operational Command destroyed six enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“An infrastructure object was hit in the Dnipro district. A fire broke out there. The effects are yet to be checked,” Lysak noted.

So far, no casualties have been reported.