Ukraine Working With Partners To Restore Black Sea Grain Initiative - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is in contact with partners around the world to reinstate the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who spoke in a video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.
"Already four vessels have passed through our new, alternative sea lane from our southern seaports. And we are working with our partners around the world to restore the normal operation of the grain corridor (Black Sea Grain Initiative – ed.)," Zelensky said. Read also: Zelensky, Macron discuss situation on battlefield, grain agreement, peace summit
As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the EU-Balkans summit where he discussed with her the alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports.
