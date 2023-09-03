Coinw Takes Center Stage As Platinum Sponsor For Token2049 Singapore







Labeled as“Asia's Premier Web3 Conference,” TOKEN2049 is slated to occur on September 13-14, 2023, at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. As the esteemed platinum sponsor of this event, CoinW will unveil an expansive booth designed around a captivating“spaceship” theme. Distinguished Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), including the prominent figure CryptoBanter, have been cordially invited to share their profound insights at this distinguished gathering. Furthermore, the TOKEN2049 After Party, proudly supported by CoinW, is scheduled for September 13th at 7:00 p.m. The exclusive soirée will take place at the exquisite CÉ LA VI Club Lounge, perched atop the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, offering an unparalleled experience for attendees.

This year, TOKEN2049 Singapore is expected to attract more than 350 companies and 10,000 participants, making it the largest international Web3 gathering for the year. The event will feature panel discussions and keynote speeches on a range of cutting-edge topics, including the evolving global regulatory landscape, the integration of crypto with AI, blockchain scalability, GameFi, and the metaverse, digital assets institutionalization, Web3 infrastructure, multi-chain networks, and protocol interoperability.

Sonia Shaw , CoinW's partner and vice president partners commented,“We are delighted to participate in Asia's most significant Web3 conference as a platinum sponsor. Engaging deeply with top-tier summits helps CoinW to stay at the forefront of the industry. It enablesto maintain close ties with the community and users, continually offering better services and experiences, and propelling the growth of the crypto ecosystem.”

With Hundreds of Side Events to Kick Off, Surprises Await at the CoinW After-Party







CoinW's TOKEN2049 After Party is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on September 13th at the CÉ LA VI Club Lounge on the top floor of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel. Invited guests include industry leaders, top VC investors, renowned Web3 projects, and media. The party will address changes of digital assets regulation in Singapore and how industry key players can enhance transparency, security, and compliance. Moreover, the AfterParty will feature performances by Taiwanese pop singers Dizzy Dizzo and the Japanese girl band Clone Girl. It also marks the beginning of the brand cooperation between the Taiwanese artist and CoinW.

Throughout 2023, CoinW has been embarking on accelerating its global expansion through branding and products. In March, they were invited to the Paris Blockchain Summit. In April, they formed a partnership with Consen2023 and attended the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival. In June, they sponsored the Crypto Expo Asia in Singapore as a diamond sponsor.

In the product section, CoinW has been actively launching initiatives such as CoinW Academy and Launchpad, providing platforms for individual investors and Web3 projects to break the threshold and enter the crypto industry. By June, they had upgraded their futures matching system, setting world-class standards in transaction speed, and system stability. By leveraging global resources through deep collaborations with top-tier global summits and the held of After-Parties, CoinW aims to offer user-centric products and services and promote the mass adoption of blockchain technology.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry.