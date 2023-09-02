Fadumo Ali Iman: Helping Somali Girls Access Education And Training For Better Futures

Somalia is on the path

to

recovery after decades of turmoil and violence. Its youth are playing

a

crucial role in this process.

Some are driven by their own

personal stories and challenges

they have faced. Others are inspired by their experiences, like Fadumo Ali Iman, who

was motivated to

co-found a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to support young girls in her hometown of Baidoa, located in the South West State of Somalia.

Her mission is to empower young girls with the tools they need to create brighter futures

for themselves.

The 27-year-old's commitment to safeguarding and empowering women was ignited during her

employment with

an international NGO, INTERSOS, from 2013 to 2017.

"My journey of helping girls and protecting women and children from violence began at INTERSOS. I loved my job," says Ms. Iman.

Driven by this fervour, in October 2019, alongside her friend Fartun Hassan Ali, she established the Somali Girls Rights Organisation (SGRO). Ms. Iman, now the Director of SGRO, pursued her education at Salahu-diin Primary and Secondary School in Baidoa and later graduated from Bay University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in public health.

At the core of SGRO's mission is advocacy for vulnerable young girls to access secondary and university education.

"Our efforts have borne fruit. Presently, we have successfully sponsored the enrolment of 48 girls in secondary schools. Furthermore, local institutions like Bay University and Gannany University have graciously admitted 21 girls free of charge," Ms. Iman says.

She firmly believes in the transformative power of education, stating that "giving girls access to formal education or marketable skills is a strategic way to promote women's economic stability and political participation."

New idea

After a few years of operation and placing many young women in formal education, the founders of SGRO also realised that not all girls had the chance to join the formal education system due to varifinancial and cultural barriers.

Based on this insight, they decided to broaden SGRO's scope and open a vocational centre in Baidoa, the biggest city in South West State.

"Since April this year, our centre has welcomed 153 young girls, most of whom are internally displaced, to learn vocational skills and receive a basic education. They can choose from courses such as beauty salon operation, tailoring, and cloth dyeing, as well as literacy and numeracy. Our students are aged between 15 and 25, and some of them are even breastfeeding young mothers," says Ms. Iman.

Finding support

Launching and sustaining an NGO is a formidable undertaking, especially in its infancy. For Ms. Iman and her co-founder, Ms. Ali, invaluable support came from local businesswomen who shared their vision.

"Five local businesswomen have been covering the centre's running costs for the past four months, since we opened it in April. They pay for salaries, teaching aids, and rent. I am deeply grateful for their kindness. But we also hope to receive support from Somali authorities, international NGOs, and the United Nations," Ms. Iman says.

"We cannot rely solely on our sisters' financial assistance," Ms. Iman notes earnestly. She highlights the pressing need for better resources and conditions within the centre for both teachers and students.

The students at the vocational centre are eager to learn and transform their lives

and those of loved ones.

"I gained essential skills and wish to continue my studies to support my family,"

says 16-year-old Iqra Moalim Aden, a student thanks to SRGO's efforts.

Another,

Shamso Adow Aden, who is learning the art of dyeing clothes,

adds, "After three months of theory, practical exercises have begun. I'm excited to advance my skills, especially tie-dyeing."

Collaboration

Located on the northeastern side of Baidoa City, the vocational centre is staffed by six individuals, whose salaries are supported by

the

local businesswomen. In total, SGRO comprises seven staff members and 11 volunteers. Operating with limited funding, the availability of educational materials such as textbooks and desks,

remains a challenge, often necessitating resource sharing among students.

Beyond its foon education, SGRO

also

collaborates with WARDI Relief and Development Initiatives to enhance local healthcare access.

"Since October 2022, our community health workers have been assisting internally displaced individuals by providing information on referral health centres and reporting gender-based violence incidents," Ms. Iman says.

During the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, SGRO joined forces with international NGO Islamic Relief and the government of the South West State to combat the spread of the virus.