Ehsan Launches Awareness Campaign On Alzheimer's

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Center of Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan), a member of Qatar Social Work Foundation, is gearing up to organise an awareness campaign on Alsheimer's, marking the World Alzheimer's Day, which fall of Sep 21 every year.
Under the theme "Never Too Early.. Never Too Late", the campaign includes a number of awareness-raising activities and events, which will be carried with community participation, throughout the month of September.
Throughout the month, Ehsan seeks to intensify the awareness campaign on all of the center's social media platforms, as a bicycle route will be launched on Lusail Boulevard, on the twenty-first of September, in coordination with the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) and Qatari Diar company. Most buildings in the country will be lit in violet to support awareness of the disease.
The theme (Never Too Early.. Never Too Late) implies that it is not too late to reduce risk factors, and to emphasize the importance of reducing the possibility of developing Alzheimer's, said Ehsan Center in a press statement on Saturday.
Expectations indicate that the number of people with Alzheimer's will triple by 2050, which necessitate awareness of the risk factors associated with Alzheimer's and taking precautionary measures to reduce its risks, the statement said engaging in healthy practices and changing lifestyle effectively contribute to reducing the risk, help the elderly live an active old age, reduce disease and reduce the possibility of contracting it in old age.
MENAFN02092023000067011011ID1106998410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.