Azerbaijan, China Discuss Progress For Construction Of Ceramic Tile Manufacturing Plant (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan and
China discussed the progress of the project for the construction of
a ceramic tile manufacturing plant, the Minister of Economy of
Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
"During the meeting with Fan Jiangshan, the Chairman of the
Wenzhou Ningshing Trading Co., Ltd, we had productive discussions
on Azerbaijan's business and investment climate. We also touched
upon the company's ongoing efforts in constructing a ceramic tile
manufacturing plant in our country and explored potential
opportunities for future cooperation," Jabbarov noted.
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official
visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of
the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is
scheduled.
In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within
the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising
infrastructure development projects.
On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment
cooperation with China.
