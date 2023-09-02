Azerbaijan, China Discuss Progress For Construction Of Ceramic Tile Manufacturing Plant (Photo)

"During the meeting with Fan Jiangshan, the Chairman of the Wenzhou Ningshing Trading Co., Ltd, we had productive discussions on Azerbaijan's business and investment climate. We also touched upon the company's ongoing efforts in constructing a ceramic tile manufacturing plant in our country and explored potential opportunities for future cooperation," Jabbarov noted.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is scheduled.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.