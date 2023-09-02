Tharman's Win May Hasten Singapore's Pm Succession

Though Singapore's presidency is a largely ceremonial role as the non-partisan head of state, analysts widely viewed the contest as a barometer of support for the long-ruling People's Action Party (PAP), to which Tharman, 66, had belonged for more than two decades before resigning from all party positions and posts in June to be eligible to contest the presidency.

Amid cost-of-living challenges and a slew of recent high-profile scandals implicating PAP leaders, the wide margin of victory for Tharman caught some analysts by surprise. The results have sparked debate as to whether they truly reflect unvarnished public support for the PAP, or are instead a reflection of Tharman's formidable personal popularity.

“This election is at least in part a referendum on the PAP. Of course, the caveat is that Tharman is more popular than his former party. I think that is undeniable,” said Walid Jumblatt Abdullah, an assistant professor in social sciences at Nanyang Technological University, in reference to Tharman's past track record of delivering general-election landslides for the PAP in his Jurong constituency.

Walid noted that Tharman's resounding win, despite his two opponents emphasizing their“independence” from the ruling party as a central theme on the hustings,“shows that the PAP brand is not as damaged as a lot of people like to say or think. Not only that, but I would also say it is still the most trusted brand in many ways. For sure, it is a good result for the PAP.”

The presidency is regarded as the nation's highest office, though the incumbent must act on the cabinet's advice except in specific areas where they have discretional powers, particularly in serving as the gatekeeper of Singapore's vast financial reserves, the total amount of which remains a state secret, with veto powers over the government's ability to spend past savings.