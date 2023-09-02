Qatar University President Exhorts Students To Be Nation Builders

Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar University (QU), Dr. Omar Al Ansari, recently undertook a comprehensive tour of the institution's varicolleges. The visit encompassed the College of Medicine, the College of Arts and Science, the College of Economy, and the College of Engineering. Dr. Al Ansari's proactive approach demonstrates his commitment to understanding student experiences and creating an environment conducive to academic excellence and personal growth.

Speaking to third year engineering students, Dr. Al Ansari underscored the significance of responsible citizenship and the pivotal role students play in the nation's progress. He remarked,“Today, you possess a wealth of university experiences that uniquely position you to contribute to our society's advancement. As you prepare for your future careers, remember that the nation requires resilient, successful young individuals who can compete on a global stage.”

Commending both students and faculty members for their dedication, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted his vision of an empowered student body during his interactions with medicine students. He shared,“As students of the College of Medicine, you have embarked on a journey that demands dedication and commitment. While we are committed to providing you with the best resources, we expect the same level of dedication from you.”

During his visit to the College of Arts and Science, Dr. Al Ansari interacted with students and acknowledged the vital role lectures play in university life. He also attended a session focused on the history of Qatar and strategies for achieving a successful university experience.

Dr. Al Ansari addressed the students, saying,“I am delighted to be in your midst today and to have the opportunity to connect with our remarkable students. Let me emphasize that lectures are not just a part of your academic journey; they are the cornerstone of your growth. As students of QU, numbering close to 30,000 strong, I want each of you to take pride in your journey here as a part of QU. We, as an institution, are dedicated to providing you with the support you need.”

During his address, he highlighted QU's comprehensive support system designed to nurture student success. He noted learning centers within each college, offering guidance and solutions to social and financial challenges that students might encounter. Dr. Al Ansari reiterated the university's commitment to ensuring every student's well-being. H e also highlighted the range of facilities available on the university campus.

Dr. Al Ansari also discussed the importance of leveraging information for success.“This era demands that we utilise the wealth of information available tofor our advancement,” he remarked. He also praised the enlightening lecture on Qatar's history and the journey to a fulfilling university life. Dr. Al Ansari's visit to multiple colleges at QU not only established a profound connection between the university administration and its students but also ignited a spark of inspiration and determination among the attendees. His words, marked by wisdom and empathy, served as a reminder of the boundless opportunities that education offers.