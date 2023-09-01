Kazakhstan Plans To Double Volume Of National Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. Kazakhstan
plans to double the volume of the national economy to $450 billion
by 2029, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.
According to him, the main goal of the planned reforms is stable
economic growth at a level of 6-7 percent.
"Of course, this is a large and complex task. However, we need
to ensure a fair distribution of national wealth so that every
citizen can experience the fruits of sustainable economic
development. This is a fundamental question. For the sustainable
future of our state, we have to fulfill this strategic task by all
means," he said.
The growth of Kazakhstan's economy from January through July
this year amounted to 4.8 percent. GDP per capita in the specified
period increased to $13,300. This year's foreign trade turnover has
increased to $140 billion, and the country's international reserves
amount to almost $95 billion.
