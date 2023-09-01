Kazakhstan Plans To Double Volume Of National Economy

According to him, the main goal of the planned reforms is stable economic growth at a level of 6-7 percent.

"Of course, this is a large and complex task. However, we need to ensure a fair distribution of national wealth so that every citizen can experience the fruits of sustainable economic development. This is a fundamental question. For the sustainable future of our state, we have to fulfill this strategic task by all means," he said.

The growth of Kazakhstan's economy from January through July this year amounted to 4.8 percent. GDP per capita in the specified period increased to $13,300. This year's foreign trade turnover has increased to $140 billion, and the country's international reserves amount to almost $95 billion.