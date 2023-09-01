Philippines Humanoid Robots Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 663 Million By 2030 | With A Cagr Of 65%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philippines Humanoid Robots Market is valued at US$ 20 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 65% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Modern technology is being used by the Philippines in many different industries. Robots that resemble humans are state-of-the-art technology that has potential for use in entertainment, customer service, and healthcare. In healthcare environments, humanoid robots can support medical staff, offer patients company, and even carry out non-invasive jobs. Interest in these applications may increase as a result of the Philippines' emphasis on health and well-being.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Philippines humanoid robots market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Philippines humanoid robots market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Philippines humanoid robots market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization: Philippines Humanoid Robots Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, The Philippines market for humanoid robots was dominated by the wheel drive segment in 2021. The easy construction and environment-navigational programming of wheel drive robots. On the basis of application, The Philippines market for humanoid robots was led by the personal assistance & caregiving segment. They can simply keep an eye on patients and provide essential services without human aid.

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 20.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 663.1 million Growth Rate 65% Key Market Drivers

Increasing Foon Healthcare and Wellness Rising Technological Adoption Across VariIndustries Companies Profiled

Robotics Intelligence Technology

Diwata Precision Engineering

Metal Builders Robotics

Scienzbotics Corporation DOST-ASTI

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Philippines humanoid robots market include,

In August 2021, Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla Inc., created a humanoid for hazardjobs that humans are unable to conduct for human protection.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Philippines humanoid robots market growth include Robotics Intelligence Technology, Diwata Precision Engineering, Metal Builders Robotics, Scienzbotics Corporation, DOST-ASTI among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Philippines humanoid robots market based on type, application and region



Philippines Humanoid Robots Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Wheel Drive

Biped

Philippines Humanoid Robots Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Research & Space Exploration



Education and Entertainment



Personal Assistance and Caregiving



Public Relations



Search and Rescue

Others Philippines Humanoid Robots Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



Northern Philippines Humanoid Robots Market



Eastern Philippines Humanoid Robots Market



Western Philippines Humanoid Robots Market Southern Philippines Humanoid Robots Market

Key Questions Answered in the Humanoid Robots Report:



What will be the market value of the Philippines humanoid robots market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Philippines humanoid robots market?

What are the market drivers of the Philippines humanoid robots market?

What are the key trends in the Philippines humanoid robots market?

Which is the leading region in the Philippines humanoid robots market?

What are the major companies operating in the Philippines humanoid robots market? What are the market shares by key segments in the Philippines humanoid robots market?

