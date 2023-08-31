Application Delivery Controller Market Forecasted To Grow At 8.8% Cagr And Reach Usd 7.6 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Application Delivery Controller Market Size accounted for USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 7.6 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The Application Delivery Controller Market Outlook remains positive, driven by the growing complexity of web applications and rising security threats. ADCs enhance application performance, availability, and security by optimizing traffic distribution, offloading TLS encryption, and protecting against DDoS attacks. This analysis provides key insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, regional examination, and major companies. Application Delivery Controller Market Highlights and Stats:

The Global Application Delivery Controller Market will likely reach USD 7.6 billion by 2032, expanding from a value of USD 3.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2023-2032.

North America held the largest share of over 41% in 2022, owing to early adoption of cloud computing.

Increasing adoption of ADCs by SMEs and investments in 5G infrastructure will stimulate future market growth. Managed ADC services are gaining traction due to advantages like reduced Capex, flexible scalability, and 24/7 support.

Market Application Delivery Controller Market Application Delivery Controller Market Size 2022 USD 3.3 Billion Application Delivery Controller Market Forecast 2032 USD 7.6 Billion Application Delivery Controller Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 8.8% Application Delivery Controller Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Application Delivery Controller Market Base Year 2022 Application Delivery Controller Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-user Vertical, And By Geography Application Delivery Controller Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, A10 Networks, Radware, Barracuda Networks, Kemp Technologies, Fortinet, Array Networks, Sangfor Technologies, HAProxy Technologies, Snapt, and Avi Networks Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Application Delivery Controller Market Overview:

The application delivery controller (ADC) market outlook remains positive, driven by the growing need for application security, availability, and performance. ADCs offer centralized management of application traffic, enhance efficiency through load balancing, and protect against evolving threats. Advancements in AI-powered analytics, containerization support, and hybrid/multi cloud connectivity will create new growth opportunities.

Here are some of the key benefits of using ADCs:



Centralized management of application traffic: ADCs can help organizations to centrally manage and monitor all application traffic, which can help to improve efficiency and security.

Enhanced efficiency through load balancing: ADCs can help to improve the efficiency of applications by load balancing traffic across multiple servers. This can help to improve performance and availability.

Protection against evolving threats: ADCs can help to protect applications from a variety of threats, including DDoS attacks, malware, and SQL injection attacks. Overall, ADCs offer a number of benefits that can help organizations to improve the security, availability, and performance of their applications.

The key players in the ADC market include F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc., Radware Ltd., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Kemp Technologies, Inc., Sqreen, Inc., and NGINX, Inc.

Latest Application Delivery Controller Market Trends:



Integration of machine learning algorithms for intelligent traffic steering and attack prevention.

Support for microservices and container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.

Increased adoption of managed ADC services by enterprises looking to reduce costs.

Use of SDN and NFV for dynamic ADC provisioning across virtualized networks. Secure application access capabilities through zero trust network access.



Key Drivers for Application Delivery Controller Market:



Rising deployment of web applications by enterprises.

Growing shift towards multi-cloud environments.

Increase in DDoS attacks and cyber threats targeting applications.

Need for seamless end-user experience and application high-availability. Ability to accelerate application performance by offloading TLS encryption.



Major Challenges in the Application Delivery Controller Market:



Integration complexities with diverse application environments.

Enterprises reluctant to replace existing network security infrastructure.

Lack of skilled professionals across developing regions. High costs of hardware-based application delivery controllers.

Application Delivery Controller Market Segmentation:

Based on the Deployment



On-premise Cloud

Based on the Enterprise Size



Small and Medium Enterprises MNCs

Based on the End-user Vertical



BFSI uses

IT and Teluses

Retail uses

Government and Public Sector uses

Media and Entertainment uses

Healthcare and Life Sciences uses

Energy and Utilities uses

Manufacturing uses Others uses



Regional Analysis of the Application Delivery Controller Market:

North America will continue to dominate the market through 2032, driven by early cloud adoption. Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising data center investments. Europe will display steady growth considering the high presence of established IT infrastructure. Latin America and MEA represent emerging markets, expected to see rising ADC adoption.

Leading Companies in Application Delivery Controller Market:

Brocade Communications, Array Networks, Barracuda Networks, Kemp Technologies, Fortinet, Radware, A10 Networks, Citrix Systems, F5 Networks and others.

Application Delivery Controller Market Conclusion:

Driven by rising security threats and need for optimized application traffic management, the application delivery controller market is poised for robust growth. Continued innovation in analytics, cloud support, and application security will further accelerate adoption across enterprises.

