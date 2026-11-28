Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 29 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Manas Mangaraj on Saturday said the party would take a considered decision on the proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bills only after thoroughly examining the legislation, asserting that Odisha's political interests and parliamentary representation must be protected. In a post shared on X, Mangaraj said that the party would carefully examine the proposed legislation before taking a final position on the matter. "On the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bills, the Biju Janata Dal will take a considered decision only after thoroughly examining the proposed legislation."

He further stated that the party would not rush into taking a position before the Bills were formally introduced and studied in detail, particularly since the BJD does not have representation in the Lok Sabha. "As a party, we have always prioritised the interests of Odisha and its people, and there will be no compromise on the State's interests. Since BJD has no representation in the Lok Sabha, there is no reason to rush into a decision before the Bills are formally introduced and studied in detail," Mangaraj said. The BJD MP further said that the party's Parliamentary Party would examine every provision of the proposed legislation and act in accordance with the directions of party president Naveen Patnaik. "Our Parliamentary Party will carefully examine every provision and act in accordance with the directions of our party president, Shri Naveen Patnaik. Odisha's political interests and parliamentary representation must be fully protected in the delimitation exercise," Mangaraj added.

Emphasising the party's position on the proposed expansion of parliamentary seats, he said the proposed 50 per cent increase should be applied uniformly across all states, including Odisha. "The proposed 50% increase in seats should be applied uniformly across all States, including Odisha. Odisha's interests will always remain our priority," he said. On the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bills, the Biju Janata Dal will take a considered decision only after thoroughly examining the proposed legislation. As a party, we have always prioritised the interests of Odisha and its people, and there will be no compromise on the State's interests. Since BJD has no representation in the Lok Sabha, there is no reason to rush into a decision before the Bills are formally introduced and studied in detail. Our Parliamentary Party will carefully examine every provision and act in accordance with the directions of our party president, Shri Naveen Patnaik. Odisha's political interests and parliamentary representation must be fully protected in the delimitation exercise. The proposed 50% increase in seats should be applied uniformly across all States, including Odisha. Odisha's interests will always remain our priority. @Naveen_Odisha @bjd_odisha — Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) November 28, 2026

Mangaraj's remarks come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to 354 MPs. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced its decision to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must remain protected. The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, did not attend the INDIA bloc meeting on Saturday. The estimated NDA tally still falls short of the two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. In that scenario, the government would need 360 votes, leaving it 10 short. The final threshold would depend on the number of members present and voting, while the separate constitutional requirement of a majority of the House's total membership would also have to be met. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but raised objections to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)