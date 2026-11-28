Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attended the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 151st Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, as the Reviewing Officer. The ceremonial parade is being held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, where the Defence Minister arrived to review the event. According to the NDA PRO, Singh was scheduled to review the Passing Out Parade of the 151st Course. The Passing Out Parade marks the completion of training for the cadets of the course at the National Defence Academy and their transition towards the next phase of their military careers.

Earlier on Saturday, Singh addressed the graduating cadets of the 151st Course and their parents ahead of the Passing Out Parade at Khadakwasla, Maharashtra. Congratulating the cadets on completing their rigorous training, he described them as the nation's "robust shield" and emphasised their role in safeguarding the country's security. Singh highlighted the importance of national security in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He underscored the critical connection between secure borders and the country's economic and social progress, stating that national security provides the foundation for development. Addressing the cadets and their families, the Defence Minister described them as the nation's 'security shield', which will play a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also asserted that the perseverance and determination displayed by the cadets reflected the strength of India's future military leadership. "The phase that India is currently going through is truly historic. We are moving forward with the resolve to transform India into a developed and powerful nation by the year 2047. Only when a nation's borders are secure can trade, education, development, and all other aspects of progress flourish," he said. The Defence Minister's address highlighted the importance of the armed forces in ensuring national security and creating an environment conducive to the country's overall development. (ANI)