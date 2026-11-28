Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): India pacer Prasidh Krishna replaced Akash Deep as a concussion substitute after the latter was hit on the helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Akash Deep, who scored a fighting 29 off 52 balls, including four boundaries, was struck on the helmet during India's first innings. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the pacer, who was India's standout bowler in the first innings. Prasidh, who was part of India's squad for the first Test, will now take Akash's place for the remainder of the match. Mohammed Siraj was also available for selection, but the team management opted for Prasidh as the concussion substitute.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand. Resuming the day at 116/6, the visitors showed resistance through wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who top-scored with a determined 88 off 170 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Jurel found an able ally in Akash Deep, with the pair adding 46 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the contest. However, Nathan Smith ended their partnership by dismissing Akash Deep, while Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck to leave India struggling at 163/8. Jurel continued to battle from one end and brought up his fourth Test half-century before adding 64 runs for the 10th wicket with Gurnoor Brar, who contributed 10 off 46 balls. India eventually crossed the 200-run mark before being dismissed for 246. New Zealand had posted 356 in their first innings, putting the hosts in a commanding position with a 110-run advantage. With the series at stake, India will now look to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up and keep the target within reach as they seek to force a result in the Test.