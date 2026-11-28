MENAFN - IANS) Perth, Nov 29 (IANS) Former Australia left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has backed the national selectors decision to leave out veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand, adding that grooming his successor ahead of the next Ashes tour is the right call.

Lyon, 39, has been omitted from Australia's squad for the series beginning on December 9 at Optus Stadium in Perth. It marks the first time in 15 years that Lyon has been left out of the Australian Test set-up.

"I think if you're looking at it on a selector's point of view, yes, his form has dropped off. You'd want to try and keep that experience there, spin. If I was looking at changing a bowling attack, it would probably more likely be a quick bowler than a spin bowler, but you've got to understand the role of Nathan Lyon.

"I just think he's had a brilliant career. The wickets are a lot flatter than what they were around our time in Test cricket. I think that's one aspect where I really rate his bowling, is just being able to bowl in kind of tougher conditions than probably what we went for a spinner.

"He does his role sensationally. He's one of the best spinners that we've ever had, so it's disappointing that he's been dropped, but you've got to move on," Hogg told SEN Radio on Sunday.

Hogg, who played seven Tests, 123 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Australia, further stated that handing Test exposure to a younger spinner now is crucial if Lyon is not expected to feature in Australia's next away Ashes campaign in England, which comes right after the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India takes place in first half of 2027.

"I think it's the right time to bring someone in if they don't think Nathan Lyon's going to be playing in the next Ashes series. Because if you're going to an Ashes series that's our biggest entertainment value in Test cricket; that's where all the crowd comes and watches.

"So, you want to make sure that if you've got a spinner going there, he's had that exposure at Test level. You don't want someone new going into that arena over in England. So I think they've done the right thing there," he added.