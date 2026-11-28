MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over a hundred people – pupils from Ukrainian schools, representatives of the Ukrainian community in Poland, Ukrainian and foreign diplomats, and media representatives – prayed together with the clergy and lit candles at the monument to the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor in Ukraine, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, and Myroslav Skirka, Chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Poland (AUP), addressed the participants at the event.

As Bodnar noted during his speech, just as Moscow once took the last ears of grain from Ukrainians to sell abroad, so now it is killing, bombing and transporting stolen Ukrainian grain out of the occupied Ukrainian territories.

He emphasised that the source of evil, which killed millions of Ukrainians in the last century, remains to this day.

“Let us bow our heads today in memory of those who suffered at the hands of the criminal communist regime, of those who set out to destroy Ukraine through starvation. We stood firm then – and we shall stand firm today,” the Ukrainian diplomat emphasised.

He emphasised that at that time Ukraine was alone, isolated by the Soviet Union.

“Today, Ukraine is not alone: it has a friend like Poland, and it has friends in other countries. Among us today are dozens of ambassadors from countries that help Ukraine every day, who stand by our side,” Bodnar emphasised.

He emphasised the need to punish evil, as history may repeat itself, and evil repeats itself because it went unpunished, and because no one was held accountable for the famine they caused.

For his part, Skirka, the head of the AUP, stressed that lessons must be learnt from the past, as without them we must be prepared for this to be repeated in future generations.

'This is a very painful lesson. The people who died of starvation were forcibly forgotten by their neighbours. We must remember that Ukraine was unable to recall this horrific tragedy. And after this period of oblivion came the restoration of memory, and we had to start talking about it and realise that our neighbour, with whom, unfortunately, we have to live, is a neighbour who constantly lies, who constantly tells untruths, who constantly turns things on their head,” Skirka emphasised.

He stressed that, despite the aggressive actions of our neighbours, Ukrainians have the right to preserve their identity, as well as to take responsibility for the present and the future. He emphasised that honouring the victims of the Holodomors is not merely a ceremonial act, but a commitment to action.

The Head of the AUP also spoke of the Ukrainian servicemen who are on the front line and who return from it wounded, noting that they need support, as this is part of society's responsibility towards the people.

Those attending the event lit candles at the monument to the victims of the Holodomor.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska paid tribute to the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and the victims of the mass man-made famines of 1921–1922 and 1946–1947.

President and First Lady honour victims oftragedies

In Ukraine, 28 November is a day of remembrance for the victims of the Holodomors.

This day of remembrance is observed annually on the fourth Saturday in November, in accordance with presidential decrees issued in 1998 and 2007.

In total, Ukrainians endured three Holodomors in the 20th century: those of 1921–1923, 1932–1933 and the famine of 1946–1947. The most devastating was the famine of 1932–1933 – it is this event that is referred to as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, perpetrated by the Stalinist regime.