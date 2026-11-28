MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investment in fixed capital in Kyrgyzstan reached 422.9 billion soms ($4.83 billion) in January–October 2026, according to the press service of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov cited the figures on November 27 at the Bishkek International Investment Forum 2026.

Akunbekov emphasized the importance of increasing investment, establishing new enterprises and creating jobs, particularly in the regions, as part of the country's economic development efforts.

He noted that investment in fixed capital amounted to 374.6 billion soms ($4.28 billion) in full-year 2025 and 123 billion soms ($1.4 billion) in 2021.

He also identified industrial development, agriculture and agricultural processing, energy, and transport logistics as priority areas for further development.

Akunbekov said the government was continuing to improve investment legislation, strengthen investor protection and increase the transparency of administrative procedures.

He added that Kyrgyzstan was interested in expanding economic cooperation with neighboring countries, China, European countries and other international partners.

According to Akunbekov, cooperation in processing, logistics and distribution could help establish joint manufacturing enterprises, develop sustainable supply chains and provide businesses with access to wider markets.

Trend's calculations based on data provided by the Cabinet of Ministers show that investment in fixed capital in the first ten months of 2026 exceeded the full-year 2025 figure by 48.3 billion soms ($550 million), or 12.9%.

Compared with full-year 2021, investment in fixed capital in January–October 2026 increased by 299.9 billion soms ($3.43 billion), or 243.8%, reaching 3.4 times the 2021 level. Meanwhile, full-year 2025 investment was 204.6% higher than in 2021.