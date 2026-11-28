MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform connects stablecoin capital with income-producing real estate in the US and UAE, with returns denominated in USD1

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scintilla Network FZE, Dubai-based Virtual Asset Service Provider licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), today announced its role as regulated distribution partner for GreatX (GRTX), a tokenized real-world asset project, to qualified and institutional investors in the UAE and internationally. The offering was structured by KARM Legal, the UAE's first homegrown law firm focused on digital and virtual assets.









Unlike products that offer exposure to tokenized real estate funds, GreatX gives investors access to the tokenized revenue streams of specific properties, letting them choose opportunities that match their risk profile and preferences. The initial portfolio is planned to include select-service hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn, and Holiday Inn brands. GreatX launches with $250 million in committed capital and aims to acquire a $1 billion property portfolio funded through debt and equity.

In the launch phase, GreatX is available through Scintilla to a pre-selected group of qualified and institutional investors, with a minimum ticket of US$100,000 or equivalent.

"The UAE has built a clear regulatory framework for virtual assets, giving investors here and internationally a credible place to access opportunities like GreatX," said Tim Popplewell, CEO and Founder of Scintilla Network. "Digital dollars sit idle while real assets wait for capital. GreatX connects the two, and it is the first of several opportunities we plan to bring to international investors from the UAE."

"Bringing US real estate, digital dollars and blockchain infrastructure together for investors across the region and beyond requires careful legal and regulatory structuring," said Kokila Alagh, Founder and CEO of KARM Legal. "The UAE's clear legal foundation for digital assets allows homegrown firms like ours to build structures that international investors can understand."

Compliance Statement

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any virtual asset, security, or financial product in any jurisdiction where that would be unlawful. It is directed only at Qualified and Institutional Investors outside the United States, and not at retail investors or US persons.

Distribution is conducted by Scintilla Network FZE, a Virtual Asset Service Provider licensed by VARA under license VL/23/07/003. Scintilla acts as distributor only and is not the issuer, obligor, or manager of the underlying assets. VARA has not approved or endorsed GRTX, the issuer, or any expected return.

Capital is at risk. GRTX is not a deposit, is not capital protected, and may be illiquid. Returns are targeted, not guaranteed, and may be lower than targeted, including nil. Investors may lose some or all of the amount subscribed. USD1 is a settlement currency only, not backing or security for GRTX.

Full terms, risk factors, and eligibility criteria are in the programme offering documentation, available only after eligibility verification

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