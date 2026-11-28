MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 29 (IANS) US lawmakers from both parties have called for changes to the H-1B visa programme, but their proposals range from stronger protections for American and foreign workers to suspending visa issuance or sharply restricting recruitment from abroad.

The distinctions matter for Indian professionals, who account for the largest share of approved H-1B petitions. Criticism of employers' hiring practices does not necessarily mean support for ending the programme or endorsing the Trump administration's approach.

Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom added his voice to the debate at a November 24 town hall in Fulton, calling for greater attention to training people in the United States for technology jobs.

“I think we need to make sure that people in America can get these tech jobs that Microsoft is offering,” the Democrat said, according to Magnolia Tribune's November 25 report.

Colom, who defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, argued that companies had too often looked overseas to fill those positions. His remarks formed part of a broader answer on immigration and border security.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services' fiscal 2025 report puts the share of approved H-1B petitions for India-born beneficiaries at 69.9 per cent.

Bipartisan efforts to change the programme predate Colom's election.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin reintroduced their H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act in September 2025, which they argued would strengthen wage and recruitment requirements, increase penalties for violations and give the Labor Department additional enforcement powers.

It would also require employers seeking H-1B workers to advertise jobs on a searchable government website accessible to American workers and laid-off visa holders.

Durbin criticised companies that lay off American employees while seeking foreign workers. But he also opposed the $100,000 payment announced by President Donald Trump that month, arguing that it would put rural hospitals and universities at a disadvantage.

The legislation's stated objectives include protecting visa holders from exploitation as well as protecting American workers. Its original cosponsors included Republican Tommy Tuberville, Democrat Richard Blumenthal and independent Bernie Sanders.

California Congressman Ro Khanna similarly combines criticism of employer abuses with support for skilled immigration.

On his immigration policy page, the Indian American Democrat calls for preventing companies from displacing or underpaying workers. He also credits immigrants who arrived on H-1B visas with helping establish Silicon Valley's technology leadership and supports preserving visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego has sought stronger scrutiny of corporate hiring.

Gallego argued that skilled immigration can expand the economy and create jobs, while asking agencies to investigate whether employers were using visas to undercut American employees. His position called for stronger oversight rather than eliminating the programme.

Some Republican proposals go considerably further.

Florida Congressman Greg Steube's EXILE Act, introduced in February, would set the statutory annual H-1B numerical limit at zero from fiscal 2027. Steube describes the measure as legislation to end the programme.

Arizona Congressman Eli Crane's April proposal would prevent H-1B visa issuance for three years after enactment. It also proposes a reduced annual cap, a $200,000 minimum salary and restrictions on third-party employment.