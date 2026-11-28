MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 29 (IANS) South Korea's combined spending on research and development (R&D) projects, including those from the private sector, rose 6.3 per cent from a year earlier in 2025, a government report showed on Sunday.

The country spent 139.3 trillion won (US$104.1 billion) on R&D projects last year, which amounted to 5.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for that year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korea ranked second after Israel in terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the report pointed out. But the figure may change, as the rankings were based on data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as of March.

By entity, private companies accounted for the majority of R&D spending at 80.5 percent, or 112.2 trillion won.

Public research centres accounted for 10.7 percent, or 14.9 trillion won, followed by universities at 8.7 percent, or 12.2 trillion won.

The number of researchers in South Korea came to 621,904 in 2025, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier, with women accounting for almost a quarter of the total.

South Korea, meanwhile, had 510,192 full-time equivalent researchers, which is the fifth largest in the world after Germany, the latest findings showed.

Meanwhile, the number of cryptocurrency accounts at South Korea's five major cryptocurrency exchanges has reached over 11 million, industry data showed on Sunday.

The number of accounts at the five exchanges stood at 11.63 million as of end-July, according to the data submitted by the five Korean won-based cryptocurrency exchanges to Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party.

Despite the sizable domestic cryptocurrency market, the country's blockchain technology capabilities and industrial infrastructure remain relatively underdeveloped, industry officials said.

-IANS

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