MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inspected the 151st Passing Out Parade (POP) of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune as the Reviewing Officer.

The 151st POP is taking place at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Pune. A total of 364 cadets, including 14 women cadets and 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries, have completed three years of tri-service training and will now be heading to their respective service academies.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Minister Singh said, "This day is one of the most important days of your life. From today on, you will embark on a new journey, and your life will get a new direction. This is the result of your firm resolution to join the Indian Armed Forces."

"Even though I am here as a Defence Minister, I would like to talk to you as your guardian. You are 19-, 20-, or 21-year-old kids; however, the training you have undergone has turned you into grown-ups. The uniforms you are wearing are a big responsibility in themselves," he said.

"You all have to remember that you are an heir to a vast legacy -- the legacy of countless warriors whose sacrifice has enabled us to stand here today as an Independent nation. When we talk about our freedom struggle, we remember our freedom fighters with pride. They are an example of immense courage and continue to inspire us today," the Defence Minister added.

Singh also remembered Major Somnath Sharma, Abdul Hamid and Captain Vikram Batra and called them an "inspiration" for the younger generations.

"Behind the uniform you have received lies the sacrifice of soldiers and revolutionaries. You have to remember for whom you are working and what it means. You have to remember the legacy of those who laid down their lives for the country," he added.

This occasion was witnessed by the family members of the passing-out course who have supported them throughout their journey of training.

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Minister interacted with the graduating cadets of the 151st Course of the NDA and their families on the eve of the Passing Out Parade.

Congratulating the cadets on completing their rigorous training, he described them as the nation's "security shield", which will play a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He asserted that the perseverance and determination displayed by the cadets reflected the strength of India's future military leadership.

"Secure borders provide the foundation for progress in trade, education, healthcare and industry. Soldiers deployed at the borders are not merely protecting territorial boundaries; they are also safeguarding the schools, hospitals and institutions that drive the country's development," Singh said.

Singh urged the parents to continue being a source of inspiration to their children as the young cadets embark on their military careers.

"Your understanding, mental preparedness and support would remain crucial in helping the young officers navigate the demands of military life," he said.