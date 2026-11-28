MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 329, according to the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

As of 8 a.m., 58 of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital were reporting data. PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 49 of these stations, indicating the continued dominance of fine particulate matter in the city's air.

Chandni Chowk emerged as the most polluted monitoring station, recording an AQI of 428, falling in the 'severe' category. Sirifort followed with an AQI of 405, while North Campus recorded 400. DTU registered an AQI of 395 and CRRI Mathura Road recorded 394.

The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The deterioration comes a day after Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday, with an AQI of 279, reflecting persistent pollution concerns in the national capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

On Saturday, several monitoring stations across Delhi reported elevated pollution levels. CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 335, while Sirifort registered 304 and Pusa 308. IGI Airport (T3) recorded 312, Chandni Chowk 317 and DTU 312.

Other stations reporting high pollution levels included Aya Nagar at 303, ITO at 300, Nangloi at 289, Shadipur at 294 and Chhawla at 291. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 279, while North Campus registered 299.

Despite a lower monthly average and no severe air quality days, Delhi recorded 15 days in the 'poor' category up to November 27, the highest in the comparison period.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the ongoing season, earlier on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, dropping to 10 degrees Celsius. This was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.2 degrees lower than Tuesday.