MENAFN - IANS) Salem, Nov 29 (IANS) In an initiative aimed at improving the physical and mental well-being of government school students, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has decided to introduce a comprehensive school health programme focusing on healthy dietary habits, physical activity, yoga and naturopathy.

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 1.60 crore for implementing the programme across the state, with an emphasis on preventing lifestyle-related health disorders among children and adolescents. In the Salem district, Omalur, Ayothiyapattinam and Panamarathupatti panchayat unions have been selected for the first phase of the initiative. The programme will be implemented at the block level, covering government schools in the three panchayat unions.

Officials said changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits among schoolchildren had emerged as a major concern, with an increasing risk of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension at an early age.

The growing consumption of fast food, including chicken rice, noodles and deep-fried items, coupled with inadequate physical activity, has raised concerns over the long-term health of students.

The new initiative seeks to address these challenges through systematic awareness campaigns and activities designed to encourage students to adopt healthier lifestyles from an early age.

As part of the programme, teams comprising health officials and yoga practitioners will visit government schools in the selected blocks and conduct awareness sessions on physical and mental well-being.

Students will be educated about the importance of balanced nutrition, regular exercise and healthy daily routines. They will also receive guidance on appropriate lifestyle practices and habits that should be avoided during school hours.

Special emphasis will be placed on encouraging children to reduce their dependence on unhealthy food and incorporate physical activity into their daily schedules. Officials said yoga and naturopathy interventions would also be provided wherever necessary, as part of the broader effort to improve students' overall well-being.

The programme is expected to help children develop greater awareness of preventive healthcare and understand the importance of maintaining good health alongside academic pursuits.

The initiative also seeks to encourage students to adopt sustainable lifestyle habits that could help reduce their vulnerability to non-communicable diseases later in life.

Officials said the programme would initially focus on the three selected panchayat unions in Salem district, following which steps would be taken to extend its coverage to government schools in other blocks.