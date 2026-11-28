MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 29 (IANS) Lawyers assisting convicted Fort Hood gunman Nidal Hasan have renewed their plea to postpone his December 3 execution, disputing the US government's argument that he waited too long to seek federal review of his conviction and death sentence.

In a reply reported on Saturday by Texas broadcaster KXXV, the lawyers argued that Hasan could not begin federal habeas proceedings until President Donald Trump approved his death sentence on October 2. He sought a stay on November 24, roughly seven weeks after being notified of that approval.

They asked for time for Hasan to receive meaningful legal assistance and prepare his first federal habeas corpus petition challenging his court-martial and death sentence, the broadcaster reported.

The dispute comes ahead of a public hearing scheduled for Monday, November 30, at the Robert J. Dole US Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, three days before the planned execution.

The court ordered Hasan brought to the hearing in person from the US Disciplinary Barracks, with secure transport coordinated with the US Marshals Service.

The Army announced in October that Hasan would be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood, Texas, at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time on December 3. It said Trump approved the death sentence on October 2 and Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle issued the execution direction four days later.

Federal prosecutors opposed a stay in a 25-page response filed on Friday in the US District Court for Kansas. They argued that Hasan had not filed the underlying habeas petition and had not demonstrated that his anticipated claims were likely to succeed.

“The victims' families-and the public as a whole-have an overwhelming interest in implementing the capital sentence in this case,” the government wrote.

Prosecutors said some victims were preparing to travel to Texas to witness the execution.

Hasan was convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its Kansas affiliate entered the case as standby counsel on November 24. ACLU said the planned execution would be the first by the US military in more than 60 years.

“Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case,” said Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU's Capital Punishment Project.

For survivors, the proceedings have brought another period of uncertainty, 17 years after the November 5, 2009 attack.

Alonzo Lunsford, who was shot by Hasan, told Texas broadcaster KWTX that he had been preparing himself to attend the execution.

“It's upsetting because I'm mentally prepared to make the trip,” he said. Lunsford and fellow survivor Julia Wilson said they hoped the request would be denied but would accept the outcome as the legal process continued, KWTX reported.