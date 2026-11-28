Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday assured former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and his family of all necessary medical assistance, saying he would receive prolonged treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Shinde also said that the Shiv Sena would take responsibility for the education of Kambli's two children to ensure that their studies were not disrupted. In a post on X, Shinde said Kambli and his family members visited him at his official residence, Nandanvan, to wish him well. He also spoke about the former cricketer's health condition and assured the family of support. "Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and his family members visited me today at Nandanvan, the official residence, to wish me well. Vinod Kambli has developed a blood clot in his brain, putting him at risk of repeated strokes. As a result, he is experiencing memory loss and other health problems. He said that he would need prolonged treatment to cope with this illness," Shinde said. "I assured him and his family that he would receive all necessary treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane and be fully cured, and that Shiv Sena would also take responsibility for his two children's education, ensuring that their studies were not disrupted," Shinde added. Kambli's wife, Andrea Hewitt, their children Jesus Kambli and Johanna Kambli, and Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) pitch curator Nadeem Memon were present during the meeting, according to Shinde.

Earlier, in September 2026, Kambli had shared an emotional video message from an elderly care facility in Thane, where he was staying and recovering. The former cricketer suffered a heart attack in 2013 and underwent angioplasty. In December 2024, he was hospitalised in Thane after experiencing a urinary tract infection, cramps, dizziness and electrolyte imbalances. Doctors had also noted blood clots in his brain. Kambli, who represented India in international cricket, has faced several health challenges in recent years. (ANI)