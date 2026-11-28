Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): At least 13 people, including five women and two children, were killed and one person was seriously injured after an SUV collided with a vehicle on National Highway 33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said. The accident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday in the Panki area under the Kuju police station's jurisdiction. The SUV was travelling from Nalanda district in Bihar towards the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident took place on the Ranchi-Patna main road.

According to preliminary information, 14 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place. The deceased included five women, one of whom was a girl, and eight men, including a boy. One male passenger sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh. Civil Surgeon of Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, Anil Kumar, confirmed the casualties and said that 13 people had died in the accident, while one person was seriously injured. "13 people have died, while one person is seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh," Kumar said.

According to the initial assessment, the SUV was travelling at a high speed and apparently collided with a vehicle from behind, resulting in the accident. However, the exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established. All the deceased were residents of Jangharo village under the Ben police station area of Bihar's Nalanda district. They were travelling to the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa to offer prayers when the accident occurred. Following the incident, authorities contacted the families of the deceased and initiated further necessary procedures. The bodies of all 13 victims have been kept in the mortuary at Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh. The injured passenger continues to receive treatment at Sadar Hospital, while further procedures are underway to complete the necessary formalities and coordinate with the families of the victims. Further details are awaited. (ANI)