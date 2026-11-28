Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Los Angeles on Saturday morning, forcing a Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport, shattering glass inside terminals, and triggering over 40 aftershocks across the region. According to CNN, despite the intense shaking that sent residents and shoppers running out of coastal stores, local officials reported no major structural damage or injuries.

CNN reported that the initial tremor occurred at 9:30 a.m. PT roughly 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.6 miles, citing the US Geological Survey. While Southern California is no stranger to seismic activity, the intensity stood out to both locals and tourists because Los Angeles had not experienced an earthquake of this strength in more than ten years. According to USGS data cited by CNN, it was the strongest quake to hit the region since the magnitude 5.1 La Habra tremor in Orange County in 2014, though experts noted Saturday's event occurred much deeper underground than the shallower 2014 quake.

Seismologists at the California Institute of Technology recorded at least 40 aftershocks following the main jolt, CNN reported, with officials warning that additional tremors could continue over the next several days. After the USGS projected a 30% probability of an aftershock reaching magnitude 4.0 or higher, a magnitude 4.5 tremor struck at 11:41 a.m. PT about 3.7 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach.

At Los Angeles International Airport, the Delta flight executed a go-around as the ground shook, while CNN observed travellers briefly taking cover beneath tables as ceiling tiles and dust rained down. Airport officials told CNN in a statement that while interior facility inspections were ongoing, airfield checks found no problems, flight schedules remained unaffected, and no injuries or major damage were recorded.

Along the coast, the shaking disrupted daily routines across several communities, CNN reported. In Santa Monica, CNN's Brad Parks reported that trees swayed and buildings shook noisily, while in Redondo Beach, the magnitude 4.5 aftershock set off car alarms in a Vons grocery store parking lot. Meanwhile, Manhattan Beach city officials announced on social media that the Manhattan Beach Pier was shut down“out of an abundance of caution”, urging the public to stay off the structure and obey closure signs, according to CNN.

That second significant jolt prompted the Los Angeles Fire Department to return to earthquake response mode, though Mayor Karen Bass later confirmed on X that a second citywide sweep revealed no major damage to critical infrastructure. "The LAFD completed its second citywide assessment today and is no longer in earthquake mode after this morning's earthquake and aftershocks. Following the initial earthquake this morning, there were no reports of major damage to critical infrastructure. There are a few broken windows and loose ceiling tiles at LAX, but flight operations have not been impacted. Several aftershocks have occurred since the initial earthquake, and additional aftershocks are possible. The City's Emergency Operations Centre is activating, and City teams will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed," she wrote.

"Today's seismic activity serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time in California. Angelenos should take steps to prepare. If you feel shaking, remember to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Download the free MyShake app, make an emergency plan with your family, assemble an emergency supply kit, and secure heavy furniture and other items in your home," she added.

The LAFD completed its second citywide assessment today and is no longer in earthquake mode after this morning's earthquake and aftershocks. Following the initial earthquake this morning, there were no reports of major damage to critical infrastructure. There are a few broken windows and loose ceiling tiles at LAX, but flight operations have not been impacted. Several aftershocks have occurred since the initial earthquake, and additional aftershocks are possible. The City's Emergency Operations Center is activating, and City teams will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed. Today's seismic activity serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time in California. Angelenos should take steps to prepare. If you feel shaking, remember to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Download the free MyShake app, make an emergency plan with your family, assemble an emergency supply kit, and secure heavy furniture and other items in your home. Learn more and access earthquake preparedness resources at — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 28, 2026

Tremors also reached roughly 27 miles northeast of the epicentre to Pasadena, though the college football rivalry matchup between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl proceeded on schedule Saturday afternoon, CNN reported. (ANI)