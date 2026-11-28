A cyclonic circulation is developing over the South Andaman Sea, but it is unlikely to have any direct or indirect impact on West Bengal. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the system will remain away from the state, meaning residents do not need to worry about any weather-related disruption.

The system is expected to develop gradually, beginning as a cyclonic circulation before intensifying into a low-pressure area and subsequently a deep depression. It could strengthen further and potentially develop into a moderate-intensity cyclonic storm named Kanthi.

Although the system may cause rough sea conditions, West Bengal is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the next seven days. The forecast indicates no possibility of rainfall across the state during this period.

Kolkata Temperature Likely to Touch 20 Degrees Celsius at Night

Residents of South Bengal may experience a temporary break from the winter chill as temperatures are expected to rise over the next two days, starting Sunday. Both maximum and minimum temperatures could increase by around 2-3 degrees Celsius.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature, which was around 17 degrees Celsius, could climb to 19-20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the daytime maximum temperature may rise from approximately 26 degrees Celsius to 28-29 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is expected to bring mostly clear skies across the region, although early morning fog may occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata are likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, this rise in temperatures is expected to be temporary, with cooler conditions likely to return in the coming days.

Winter Chill Expected to Return From December 3-4

The temporary increase in temperatures across South Bengal is unlikely to last long. According to the forecast, temperatures are expected to start declining again from December 3, bringing back the familiar winter conditions.

The winter chill is likely to become noticeable once again from December 4, particularly during the early morning and night hours.

North Bengal, meanwhile, is expected to continue experiencing relatively colder conditions. With no immediate western disturbance expected to disrupt the weather pattern, cold winds are likely to persist across the northern districts for the next seven days.

The latest temperature readings also indicate a variation in Kolkata's weather conditions. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 20.2 degrees Celsius, around 2.7 degrees above the seasonal average.

The relative humidity ranged between 60% and 91%, indicating considerable moisture in the air.

Overall, West Bengal is likely to experience dry weather without rainfall over the coming week, while the brief rise in temperatures will give way to colder conditions again in early December.