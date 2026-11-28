A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California near Manhattan Beach on Saturday, November 28, sending tremors across the Los Angeles region. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at approximately 9:30 am local time.

The epicentre was located around 3.7 miles (6 km) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of approximately 7.6 miles (12.2 km).

The shaking was felt across several communities, including Santa Monica and Pasadena. People reportedly rushed out of stores in Santa Monica as buildings rattled and trees swayed.

The earthquake also disrupted activity at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal. Reports of shattered glass at the airport also emerged following the tremors.

Multiple Aftershocks Follow California Earthquake, Airport Activity Disrupted

The initial earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, raising concerns among residents across Southern California. According to USGS figures cited by CNN, at least four aftershocks measuring between 2.5 and 3.7 in magnitude were recorded within the first 45 minutes.

The agency also estimated a 30% possibility of another aftershock measuring magnitude 4.0 or higher.

A strong earthquake hit the Los Angeles region, leaving shattered windows at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 28, 2026

The earthquake sequence continued with additional tremors, including a magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Hermosa Beach later that morning.

The impact was also visible at LAX, where falling ceiling panels and shattered glass were reported. The tremors occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a period when travel activity across Southern California was high.

Despite the disruption, there were no immediate reports of major structural damage or injuries in the initial assessments.

Los Angeles Fire Department Activates Emergency Response, No Tsunami Threat

Following the earthquake, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response protocol. Personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations were deployed to inspect infrastructure and assess possible damage across the city.

LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said there were no initial reports of injuries or structural damage. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also confirmed that emergency teams were monitoring the situation and assessing potential impacts.

Authorities in Manhattan Beach urged residents and visitors to remain alert, warning that additional aftershocks could occur minutes, hours or even days after the initial earthquake.

As a precaution, the Manhattan Beach Pier was temporarily closed, with officials asking people to stay away from the area.