MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Samihah Mohamed Janum

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (NNN) -- The Palestine Ambassadors for Childhood Network, launched in July to unify efforts for Palestinian children's rights, aims to bring individual initiatives together under a coordinated framework encompassing research, documentation, public awareness and advocacy.

Its spokesperson Myemass Sulaiman said the voluntary community initiative brings diverse voices under the institutional supervision of the Arab International Centre for Research and Strategic Studies through the Palestinian Childhood Observatory, making children's rights a shared responsibility.

She said that despite the presence of numerous organisations providing humanitarian assistance, education, healthcare, and child protection services in Palestine, there was still a need for a common platform to connect professionals from different fields.

“We want children's rights to become a shared responsibility, not the responsibility of a single institution or a professional sector, but as a culture of the society,” she said on Bernama TV's The Nation programme titled“Palestine Beyond the Headlines: The Future of Palestinian Children” recently.

The Palestine Ambassadors for Childhood Network, among others, brings together academics, journalists, educators, healthcare professionals, and human rights advocates.

Myemass said the network focuses on three key interconnected areas: raising awareness of children's rights, strengthening documentation and research, and supporting community-based initiatives that directly address children's needs.

She highlighted that the network seeks to complement rather than duplicate the work of existing Palestinian and international organisations by connecting professionals from different fields to address gaps in research, public awareness, and advocacy.

“We recognise that many Palestinian and international organisations have been working for years to protect children and provide essential services.

“Coordination is essential. We need to listen to organisations already working in the field, understand their priorities, identify where our expertise can add value and build partnerships rather than competing for visibility or resources,” she said.

Myemass said the network is also open to local and international partnerships, with the aim of transforming individual initiatives into sustainable action and making child protection a shared community responsibility.

--NNN