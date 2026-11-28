MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused the Board of Peace on Saturday of failing to pressure Israel to allow a Palestinian technocratic committee to enter the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the committee, headed by Ali Shaath, had been in Cairo for months, describing the board's failure to secure its entry into Gaza as a sign of its“dismal weakness”.

He urged the committee to publicly explain what was preventing it from taking up its duties in Gaza.

Qassem called on all parties to facilitate the committee's entry into the enclave so it could begin relief and reconstruction work, reiterating Hamas' readiness to hand over all governing responsibilities.

His remarks came one day after Israeli media reported that the security Cabinet would meet on Sunday to approve measures to implement the US-backed Gaza peace plan.

On Nov 20, a Board of Peace document published by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper warned that Israel risked being seen as an obstacle to the peace plan by refusing to match commitments made by Hamas.

The Palestinian group agreed in July to a roadmap for transferring governing authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and disarmament.

On Nov 9, the board said Israeli delays in approving the entry of humanitarian supplies and fulfilling commitments under the Sharm El-Sheikh Humanitarian Protocol had aggravated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October 2025 under a US-backed plan, but implementation of its remaining provisions has stalled. Israel continues to control 70 per cent of Gaza.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,705 Palestinians and injured 6,163 since the deal took effect, according to the latest figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed 75,000 Palestinians, injured more than 176,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed 90 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure.

--NNN-ANADOLU