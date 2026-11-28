Techmagnate Acquires Majority Stake In The Minimalist
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 25, 2026: Digital marketing agency Techmagnate has acquired a majority stake in Mumbai-based creative agency The Minimalist, its first acquisition. The deal creates an integrated agency that combines creative and performance marketing with strong AI capabilities, at a scale that matches the ambition of the largest brands. The combined entity will have about 500 employees, revenues of over ₹100 crore and offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. The financial terms and the size of the stake were not disclosed.
Founded in 2006 by Sarvesh Bagla, Techmagnate brings 20 years of experience in SEO, paid media and AI search visibility for enterprise brands. The Minimalist, founded in 2015 by Sahil Vaidya and Chirag Gander, brings 11 years of experience in brand strategy, design, social media and creative technology. The two have collectively served leading brands such as Tata CLiQ, Bajaj Finserv, Hyundai, Eveready, Amazon, Apollo Hospitals and The Indian Express, and clients of both agencies now get these capabilities working together.
Both agencies will keep their brand names, leaders and client teams. Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO of Techmagnate, will lead the overall business. Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder of The Minimalist, will lead the creative business, while Chirag Gander, Co-founder of The Minimalist, will lead the international business from London.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, the two agencies will integrate under one parent entity, hire senior leaders for their Media and AI practices along with an HR leader to drive the integration, and grow in the US, UK and Middle East, where they already have clients. The combined business is targeting revenues of ₹150 crore by FY29.
"Brands have long had to choose between an agency that does exceptional creative work and one that delivers business ROI. We are building one that does both. Together with Sahil and Chirag, we will work towards building India's largest independent integrated agency," said Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate.
"Creative agencies are rarely asked to stand alongside the numbers. We want to. With Techmagnate's 20 years in search behind our ideas, our clients will get creative work that can show what it has earned," said Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder, The Minimalist.
"Indian agencies have the talent to win global business. What most of them lack is scale. We now have that scale and an offering that covers creative and performance. 'Built in India, taken to the world' is the vision we will bring to international clients," said Chirag Gander, Co-founder, The Minimalist.
About Techmagnate
Techmagnate is India's largest independent search agency. Founded in 2006 by Sarvesh Bagla and headquartered in New Delhi, its team of over 300 specialists work on SEO, paid media and AI search visibility for enterprise brands.
About The Minimalist
The Minimalist is a Mumbai-based creative agency founded in 2015 by Sahil Vaidya and Chirag Gander, who started it as a Facebook page while studying at IIT Bombay. Its team works on brand strategy, design, social media, experience design and creative technology.
Founded in 2006 by Sarvesh Bagla, Techmagnate brings 20 years of experience in SEO, paid media and AI search visibility for enterprise brands. The Minimalist, founded in 2015 by Sahil Vaidya and Chirag Gander, brings 11 years of experience in brand strategy, design, social media and creative technology. The two have collectively served leading brands such as Tata CLiQ, Bajaj Finserv, Hyundai, Eveready, Amazon, Apollo Hospitals and The Indian Express, and clients of both agencies now get these capabilities working together.
Both agencies will keep their brand names, leaders and client teams. Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO of Techmagnate, will lead the overall business. Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder of The Minimalist, will lead the creative business, while Chirag Gander, Co-founder of The Minimalist, will lead the international business from London.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, the two agencies will integrate under one parent entity, hire senior leaders for their Media and AI practices along with an HR leader to drive the integration, and grow in the US, UK and Middle East, where they already have clients. The combined business is targeting revenues of ₹150 crore by FY29.
"Brands have long had to choose between an agency that does exceptional creative work and one that delivers business ROI. We are building one that does both. Together with Sahil and Chirag, we will work towards building India's largest independent integrated agency," said Sarvesh Bagla, Founder and CEO, Techmagnate.
"Creative agencies are rarely asked to stand alongside the numbers. We want to. With Techmagnate's 20 years in search behind our ideas, our clients will get creative work that can show what it has earned," said Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder, The Minimalist.
"Indian agencies have the talent to win global business. What most of them lack is scale. We now have that scale and an offering that covers creative and performance. 'Built in India, taken to the world' is the vision we will bring to international clients," said Chirag Gander, Co-founder, The Minimalist.
About Techmagnate
Techmagnate is India's largest independent search agency. Founded in 2006 by Sarvesh Bagla and headquartered in New Delhi, its team of over 300 specialists work on SEO, paid media and AI search visibility for enterprise brands.
About The Minimalist
The Minimalist is a Mumbai-based creative agency founded in 2015 by Sahil Vaidya and Chirag Gander, who started it as a Facebook page while studying at IIT Bombay. Its team works on brand strategy, design, social media, experience design and creative technology.
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