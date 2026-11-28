MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Manish Goel, who was recently evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 20' house, reacted to the relationship and growing bond between the fellow contestants Scout and Love. During his exclusive interaction with IANS, he shared his views on the dynamics of the duo.

Manish told IANS that by the time he came to the house, everything had already been done and hence he did not witness anything firsthand.

He shared, "I cannot judge a person's relationship and the biggest reason for that is that when I went inside the house on the 36th day, my first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' was with Rohit Ji (Rohit Shetty), and by then everything had already been done, Kaashvi was also there in the same episode. So, nothing took place in front of my eyes."

Manish further added that Scout had also reached out to him for advice as he considers him to be an elder brother.

"But I can say that Scout has always considered me to be his elder brother. He had asked me the very next day, "Bro, I am unable to understand anything; what do you think? I had told him, 'Look, I am new here. I have not even had a proper meet and greet with everyone," he went on to add.

However, when Manish asked Scout what the first thing that came to his mind was as he entered the 'Big Boss' house, the streamer said, 'Trophy'. When he asked him, 'Who is waiting for you outside?', Scout took Kaashvi's name. So Manish had told him, 'You should not concentrate on anything else then.'

Manish's 'Bigg Boss 20' journey came to an early end because of a leg injury. Host Salman Khan also made it clear during his eviction that his departure was linked to health concerns and not him receiving the lowest number of votes.