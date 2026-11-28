Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 29: Check 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|22kt Gold
|24kt Gold
|Silver
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Bengaluru
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Rising?
Gold and silver recovered on Friday, November 27, after witnessing pressure in the previous sessions. According to market reports, bargain buying helped support prices despite a strong US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures closed approximately 2.61 per cent higher at Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams. Silver futures also registered strong gains, rising around 4.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,53,640 per kilogram.
Internationally, gold prices edged higher after falling sharply earlier in the week, while silver recorded a stronger recovery.
Investors are expected to monitor US economic data, Federal Reserve policy expectations, currency movements and global geopolitical developments for further clues about the direction of precious metal prices.
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