MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) India fast bowler Akash Deep has been ruled out of the remainder of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval after developing delayed concussion symptoms, with tall pacer Prasidh Krishna approved as his concussion substitute.

"Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him as a concussion substitute. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," said the BCCI in a statement on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the opening session on day three when Akash Deep was struck twice on the helmet in the same over by bouncers from New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson. Following an on-field assessment, Akash Deep carried on batting and made 29 runs before eventually being dismissed by Nathan Smith.

After India's first innings folded for 246, and conceded a 110-run lead to New Zealand, Akash exhibited delayed onset of concussion symptoms. Rather than opting for Mohammed Siraj, who would have been a like-for-like replacement, the Indian team has brought in Krishna, who had picked up three wickets in the drawn series opener at Basin Reserve in Wellington before making way for debutant Gurnoor Brar in Christchurch.

Akash's exit comes as a major blow to India's bowling prospects, particularly after he returned with figures of 5-99. Earlier in the day, resuming from an overnight score of 116/6 and soon slipping to 117/7, India mounted a spirited lower-order recovery orchestrated by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel anchored the innings with a counter-attacking 88 before falling 12 runs short of a third Test hundred when he was caught behind off Jamieson in the second session. During his rescue act, Jurel stitched together a vital 46-run eighth-wicket partnership with Akash Deep, and was followed by sharing a 64-run ninth-wicket stand with debutant Brar, who contributed a handy 10 to keep India firmly in the hunt in the match.