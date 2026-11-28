MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this on Facebook.

According to the Ombudsman, among those who have returned are“people with serious illnesses, those with reduced mobility, and those who remained under occupation for years because they had no relatives in government-controlled territory, no home, or were physically unable to undertake the difficult journey on their own”.

As Lubinets noted,“for many, the decision to leave had been maturing for months. And sometimes it was a direct threat to their lives that forced them to make that decision.”

“Luhansk region. Living under constant surveillance. An elderly couple helped the Ukrainian military with food supplies during the occupation. Following a tip-off, their home was raided, their phones were seized, and the family found themselves under constant scrutiny by the occupying authorities,” the Ombudsman reported.

At the same time, Lubinets noted,“the health of both was deteriorating. Due to diabetes, the husband had his leg amputated. His wife suffered a stroke but continued to manage her daily life independently and care for her husband. Their daughter is currently abroad, and there was no one to meet them in the territory controlled by Ukraine. There was nowhere to go. But staying was becoming increasingly dangerous.”

Therefore, when organising their return, it was important not only to find a route, but also to resolve in advance the issues of their future accommodation and support upon arrival, the Ombudsman emphasised.

“Another story from the Kherson region. The family lived in Radensk. They, too, hesitated for a long time before leaving, as they had no relatives in territory controlled by Ukraine. The situation was complicated by their health conditions: the woman had cancer, the man had a serious heart condition, and one of their relatives had undergone an amputation,” Lubinets reported.

According to him, the turning point came when a drone strike destroyed their house. The couple suffered concussions. Upon their return, they were referred to a medical facility where they will be able to undergo the necessary examinations and receive treatment.

“Another woman in an occupied village was effectively left on her own with three people. She was caring for her husband, who has dementia, and an elderly relative who is bedridden. The house had no reliable electricity supply, water, heating or essential medicines,” the Ombudsman reported.

Constant shelling and living in such conditions led to panic attacks, Lubinets emphasised.

According to him, just to make a phone call to her son, who was already in territory controlled by Ukraine, the woman had to walk to the other end of the village — to a friend who had a generator and could charge her phone.

“When the opportunity arose to leave, she asked for help to bring along a lone woman from a neighbouring street as well. As a result, everyone was successfully evacuated. Today, the family is together again,” Lubinets noted.

He emphasised that“people often remain under occupation not because they do not want to leave. They fear that, due to illness, age, lack of money, housing or relatives, they simply will not be able to cope upon their return. That is precisely why our work does not end with organising the journey.”

As the ombudsman explained, temporary accommodation is arranged for those who have nowhere to live. People in need of urgent medical care are referred for treatment and rehabilitation. Social support is then organised, along with the restoration of documents, contact with relatives and other necessary assistance.

Lubinets expressed his gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Charitable Foundation“Caritas Ukraine”, which provided people with food parcels and accompanied them.

He also thanked representatives of state bodies, humanitarian organisations, medical staff, social workers and all the specialists involved in this process.

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk region over past day

“The result: today, a further 23 Ukrainians are safe. However, there are still people in the temporarily occupied territories who are equally unable to leave on their own,” Lubinets noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a further four children – three girls and a boy aged between 7 and 16 – have been returne from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine.