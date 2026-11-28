Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 29: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?
Petrol and diesel prices vary from one state to another because of differences in state-level taxes and local transportation costs. The central government's excise duty, state VAT, dealer commissions and freight charges also contribute to the final retail price.
International crude oil prices are another major factor influencing domestic fuel rates. Since India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, fluctuations in global oil markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rate can affect the country's fuel import bill.
How Are Petrol And Diesel Prices Updated In India?
Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise retail fuel prices daily. The updated rates generally come into effect at 6 am.
Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel prices through official oil company websites, mobile applications or SMS services before visiting a nearby fuel station.
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