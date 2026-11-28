(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices in India on Sunday, November 29, are in focus as motorists keep track of daily fuel rates across major cities. Fuel prices remained largely stable in the previous update, with no major changes reported in key metropolitan markets. Petrol prices differ across Indian cities because of variations in state taxes, VAT, transportation expenses and dealer commissions. Petrol, Diesel Price On November 29

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Hyderabad Bengaluru

Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?

Petrol and diesel prices vary from one state to another because of differences in state-level taxes and local transportation costs. The central government's excise duty, state VAT, dealer commissions and freight charges also contribute to the final retail price.

International crude oil prices are another major factor influencing domestic fuel rates. Since India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, fluctuations in global oil markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rate can affect the country's fuel import bill.

How Are Petrol And Diesel Prices Updated In India?

Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise retail fuel prices daily. The updated rates generally come into effect at 6 am.

Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel prices through official oil company websites, mobile applications or SMS services before visiting a nearby fuel station.