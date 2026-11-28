MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach in Southern California, followed by a series of aftershocks, including a magnitude-4.5 tremor, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The initial earthquake occurred at around 9.30 a.m. local time on November 28, approximately 6 km southwest of Manhattan Beach, California.

The USGS subsequently reported a magnitude-4.5 earthquake in the same area at around 11.41 a.m. local time. The tremor was identified as an aftershock of the earlier magnitude-5.0 earthquake.

In a post on X, the USGS described the tremor as a“Notable quake”, locating the magnitude-4.5 earthquake around 6 km west-southwest of Manhattan Beach.

According to the USGS assessment, there was a low likelihood of damage from the earthquake. The agency had also warned after the initial magnitude-5.0 tremor that further aftershocks could occur.

A dozen aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater were recorded following the initial earthquake. Shaking was felt in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California, raising concerns among residents.

The most powerful aftershock recorded was the magnitude-4.5 tremor at 11.41 a.m. local time. The series of aftershocks followed the initial earthquake, which was felt across Los Angeles and surrounding areas of Southern California.

Meanwhile, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that an earthquake jolted Southern California at 17.30 GMT on Saturday. It initially located the epicentre at 33.59 degrees north latitude and 118.67 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

Following the earthquake, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) said that electricity and other services had not been affected by the shaking.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) also reported no significant damage following its standard post-earthquake survey.

The USGS had cautioned that the initial earthquake could generate aftershocks and continued to provide updates on subsequent seismic activity in the region.