Tokyo [Japan], November 29 (ANI): A high-level panel at the Raisina Tokyo Dialogue 2026 called for fuller utilisation of Multilateral Development Banks' (MDBs) lending capacity and greater mobilisation of private capital to deliver the global green transition, according to an official press release by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

As per the official press release, the ORF High-Level Empowered Board on Green Transition, announced at the 11th Raisina Dialogue in March 2026, held its Second Meeting in Tokyo as part of Raisina Tokyo 2026, in partnership with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The second meeting of the Board on November 18 was followed by a public panel on "Financing the Green Transition" at the Raisina Tokyo Dialogue 2026 on November 19. The meeting also coincided with COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, underscoring the importance of mobilising capital and accelerating investment in the global green transition. Tokyo was chosen to align the Board's work with Japan's six decades of leadership in Asian development finance. With the 75th anniversary of India-Japan relations in 2027, the Board saw Tokyo as the natural place to turn this partnership into a model for the wider region. India remains the Board's working case, while the Tokyo deliberations sought recommendations that apply across emerging and developing economies. The Board met amid deepening uncertainty, with trade fragmenting, fiscal space shrinking and the United States outside the Paris Agreement. A study for the COP30 Presidency warns of about 3 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100. The recent US midterm elections may offer scope for renewed American engagement.

As per the official press release by ORF, since the Board's London meeting in June, MDBs have moved forward: World Bank Group climate finance reached USD 96 billion in FY26, up 21 per cent, and ADB committed 51 per cent of its 2025 financing to climate. Yet private sources supplied only 22 per cent of the USD 136.7 billion in international climate finance in 2024. Adaptation finance stood at about USD 30 billion in 2024, against needs of USD 305 billion a year by 2035 and a COP31 draft proposal of at least USD 120 billion. The Board reaffirmed that climate change is an economic risk, that adaptation and mitigation must advance together, that energy security and transition are intertwined, and that climate finance must be scaled up while remaining predictable, concessional and non-debt-creating. The Board held that the Paris Agreement remains the indispensable framework, and that its revival now depends on implementation by those willing to act.

The Board agreed to concentrate its work on four shared premises before its upcoming meeting at the Raisina Dialogue 2027. First, leveraging MDB headroom. Capital adequacy reforms have created over USD 650 billion in additional lending capacity this decade, much of it unused. The Board called for a credible programme to use it in full, with a growing share for climate, supported by a common taxonomy distinguishing carbon pricing, carbon credits and emissions trading, with progress sought before the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in April 2027. Second, fuller use of renewable capacity: renewables exceed half of India's installed capacity yet supply about a quarter of generation. This requires investment in grids and storage and financially viable discoms, through competitive storage procurement and a path to retiring legacy debt, alongside currency-risk solutions proposed by the G20 Independent Expert Group, including local-currency financing, pooled currency-risk facilities and hedging instruments. Third, credible carbon markets, through common verification standards, transparent auctions with price floors and ceilings, linked registries, coverage of steel, cement and chemicals, and common principles for recognising carbon prices in trade, including under CBAM. Fourth, practical partnerships: issue-based coalitions on green steel, storage and grids, joint project-preparation facilities, technology transfer, South-South exchange, and deeper engagement by Japan through JICA, JBIC and ADB. Hard-to-abate sectors, advanced storage and nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors, will remain on the Board's work programme. In a plurilateral world, coalitions of the willing can advance carbon pricing, technology access and intellectual property (IP) transfers where universal consensus is slow.

Panel Discussions and Expert Insights

The public panel was chaired by N.K. Singh, Chairman of the High-Level Empowered Board on Green Transition. Ken Saito, Member of the House of Representatives of Japan (LDP), delivered the welcome remarks. The speakers included Masood Ahmed, President Emeritus, Center for Global Development; Taisuke Sasanuma, Representative Partner, Advantage Partners; Gwendoline Abunaw, Managing Director, Ecobank Cameroon and CEMAC Cluster, Cameroon; and Nikit Abhyankar, Co-Faculty Director, India Energy and Climate Center, University of California, Berkeley.

Ken Saito said that green initiatives would transform the daily operations of businesses and stressed the role of international cooperation, given that energy circumstances and development strategies differ by country and region. He described India-Japan cooperation as an important model, noting that both sides have made clean energy one of the five priorities of their partnership and have underlined the links between decarbonisation, economic growth and economic security. Citing JBIC's 80 billion yen green loan facility to Power Grid Corporation of India, he cautioned that supplying funds alone would be insufficient, and called on countries, starting with Japan and India, to bring together their joint strengths, including their human resources.

Opening the discussion, N.K. Singh said the world had undergone tectonic shifts since London, with geopolitics trumping every other conceivable factor, and the Board had met to take stock in recognition of that. Holding the meeting in Tokyo was, in his words, audacious, given Japan's place as a driving force in this part of the world, and he acknowledged ADB's efforts towards an orderly transition. With COP31 underway in Türkiye at the same time, he urged actionable solutions over general comments, saying the Board's task was to move from diagnosis to measurable commitments. He outlined the four principal issues: harnessing more fully MDB headroom created by CAF reforms, ensuring that a reasonable proportion is devoted to climate finance; making fuller use of existing renewable energy potential; setting standards for carbon markets; and building regional partnerships. The Board's interim report, he said, would be presented to policymakers at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi in spring 2027.

Masood Ahmed said wishing away the green transition was no longer a meaningful position; the question now was how countries could get on board and what was holding them back. He identified the lack of access to long-term, stable financing as one of the principal bottlenecks, since renewables require more upfront capital investment, which makes MDBs a key source. Despite substantial progress, MDBs still have significant headroom that could attract private investment, and their private-sector arms could act as the catalyst linking investors to the right projects in the right countries, a gap that has so far proved hard to close. He argued that the green transition would be driven largely by private investment, as countries take advantage of a new equilibrium of technology and costs. This would entail greater regulatory predictability to reduce policy uncertainty, better information to lower the perception of risk, and pushing legacy utilities to become more forward-looking in the many countries where they have been slow to adapt and have held the transition back.

Gwendoline Abunaw highlighted that the green transition was already here but had to be contextualised to each country's circumstances. Capital, she noted, circulates certain economies, while countries such as those of the Central African CEMAC region lack capital to invest in the transition because of their risk profile, including sovereign and political risk, foreign exchange regulation and economic instability. She called for de-risking over subsidies, through guarantees, blended finance and similar mechanisms, and stressed that multilateral partnerships are essential to take this forward. She added that the global green transition cannot happen without Africa. Other nations need Africa's young population and abundant natural resources, and the continent is home to one of the largest forests in the world. The world also needs Africa's entrepreneurial energy, which must be backed with capital and opportunity.

Taisuke Sasanuma said Japan's Hydrogen Society Promotion Act had enabled companies focused on hydrogen and ammonia, and that Advantage Partners invests through such companies to help realise a hydrogen-based society. The firm has also launched hydrogen plants in the United States and France. He acknowledged that the cost of producing hydrogen in Japan remains very high. The firm's hydrogen fund invests mainly in Japanese industry and is now building a global investment network. By delivering concrete projects, he said, he hoped the effort would grow into a global movement to collectively lower CO2 emissions.

Nikit Abhyankar noted that 25 years ago the world built about 1 GW of solar a year; in 2026 it builds that much in half a day, adding around 650 GW of solar capacity annually. He noted that India has overtaken the United States as the world's second-largest solar market. The remaining challenge is intermittency and its impact on grids and storage, as lithium-ion batteries can support the evening peak but cannot carry the system through the night. He said the conventional view that solar-plus-storage is more expensive no longer holds, pointing to India's Thermal Mimic Auction, which tested whether solar-plus-storage could replicate coal power and returned a resounding yes. Cheap clean power, he said, changes how industries access energy, which calls for the right markets, regulatory frameworks and regulatory certainty, and opens up significant new industrial applications. Around half of all industrial energy goes into producing heat, almost entirely from coal, oil and natural gas, leaving Indian and Japanese industry exposed to import dependence; green hydrogen and battery storage could create a virtuous cycle. He cautioned that domestic manufacturing cannot be discussed without a China policy, since a single country dominates battery manufacturing, and noted that USD 10 billion worth of batteries can replace USD 100 billion of oil imports.

As per the official press release, in closing, NK Singh said the Board would submit its first-year assessment report at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi in March 2027. The Board will then have two subsequent meetings before presenting its final report at Raisina 2028. (ANI)