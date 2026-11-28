MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Among the UAE's growing hiking community, some adventure enthusiasts want the country's mountain trails to be called by their old names again. As more people take up outdoor activities and nature tourism across the country, two Emirati hikers are urging residents, content creators and tour operators to drop the new labels some trails have picked up.

They want people to go back to the original Emirati names passed down by the communities who have lived there for generations.

Recommended For You

Asma Al Falasi runs a hiking community for women. It organises women-only trips and introduces members to mountain areas and trails across the country. She was the first who brought up the issue on her social media account; she said it has had been on her mind for a long time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I noticed that new names were spreading for some trails, used by certain individuals or hiking tour companies instead of their original local names,” she said.

She said the country's mountains and wadis are more than scenery.“The mountains and valleys of the UAE are not just natural sites that we visit and explore. They are part of the history of the place, its identity and the heritage of its people,” Al Falasi said.

She added:“The names of these places are not just words. They are linked to the history of the region and its inhabitants, and carry meanings and stories handed down through generations.”

Keeping the original names, she said, helps record the country's geographic and cultural identity. It also makes sure that knowledge reaches future generations, which matters more now that interest in mountain activities keeps growing.

Al Falasi said she wanted to raise awareness about recording and using the names of the country's trails. She called for“greater attention from the relevant authorities and those interested in the tourism and heritage sectors to document and preserve these names”.

“For me, preserving the name of a place is part of preserving our identity and our history,” she said.

Sultan Al Shammaa, an Emirati adventurer, shares his trips through the country's mountains and wadis on Instagram. He also brought attention to this issue.

He said he saw that many places, especially mountains and valleys, had become known by English or tourist names, even though they already had Emirati names inherited from local residents.

One example is Sall Shaha in Ras Al Khaimah. Most visitors know it as the“Hidden Oasis”. It became the subject of a video he posted, which spread widely online.

“That was the idea behind the video. Why are we promoting the English name and forgetting the name the people of the area have known for so long?” he said.

Al Shammaa said he did not object to English names being used to promote sites to tourists. But he believes the Emirati names should come first.

“Many of these names are not just labels. They are tied to the stories and history of the people of the area and the nature of the place, and some have been passed down for generations,” he said.

He added“If we, as a new generation, don't learn these names and use them, over time they could fade away and disappear from people's memory.”

He said young Emiratis and content creators in particular have a responsibility to help. That does not need big campaigns, he added.

“Sometimes simply mentioning the local name in a video, or using it when you talk about a place, can make thousands of people learn it and start using it,” he said.

He said the response to his video meant more to him than the number of views.“It shows there are people who care about their identity and heritage and want to know more about their country.”

For Al Shammaa, exploring the UAE should go beyond visiting a beautiful spot and taking photos.“It is also about learning its history, knowing who the people were who lived there, and respecting the nature of the place and its names,” he said.

“Preserving our heritage and identity is not only about buildings and museums. Even the names of mountains, valleys and places that we inherited from our families deserve to be preserved and passed on to the generations to come.”

Is everyone rich in Dubai? Tour guides reveal tourists' most unexpected questions 'Emirati women are strong': Senior citizens recall their vital role in supporting men UAE official shares top spots for visitors at Unesco-listed Wadi Wurayah UAE's only year-round natural waterfall: Wadi Wurayah open to public; how to visit

ALSO READ