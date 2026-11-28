MENAFN - Live Mint) Light rain is likely in Chennai on Sunday, November 29, while Delhi faces moderate fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies for Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. Kolkata may start the day with fog or mist before skies clear. Hyderabad and Bengaluru can expect some cloud cover.

The IMD's Safdarjung forecast puts Delhi's maximum at 26°C and minimum at 10°C on Sunday. Delhi is the coldest among eight metro cities. Moderate fog is likely to persist on Monday and Tuesday. The maximum could fall to 25°C on Monday and 24°C on Tuesday. Tuesday's minimum could dip to 9°C.

| Heavy rain likely in TN today; dense fog alert for Delhi-NCR- Check IMD forecast

In Kolkata, the Alipore forecast puts Sunday's maximum at 28°C and minimum at 19°C. Fog or mist is likely again on Monday morning before skies turn mainly clear. Both temperatures are expected to hold steady on Monday. By Tuesday, the maximum could ease to 27°C and the minimum to 18°C.

Mumbai and Pune share the highest forecast maximum on Sunday at 33°C. Mumbai's Santacruz station forecasts a minimum of 20°C. Pune's Shivajinagar station expects a lower minimum of 15°C. Pune has the widest gap between its forecast high and low on Sunday.

On Monday, Mumbai could warm to 34°C while Pune's maximum could drop to 32°C. Both cities can expect mainly clear skies through Tuesday.

| IMD weather update: Rain in Bengaluru, Delhi gets colder; check full forecast

Ahmedabad can expect mainly clear skies with temperatures between 18°C and 32°C on Sunday. The city's maximum and minimum could each fall by one degree on Monday. The IMD expects the same temperatures on Tuesday. Skies are likely to remain mostly clear on both days.

South Indian metros

Hyderabad can expect partly cloudy skies and haze on Sunday. The city could see a high of 29°C and a low of 19°C. Similar skies are likely on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 30°C.

Bengaluru could see a high of 28°C and a low of 19°C on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are likely there through Tuesday. Bengaluru's minimum could fall by 1 °C to 18°C on Tuesday.

| Delhi: Pollution may be worse in your kitchen than on your balcony, study finds

Chennai's Meenambakkam station forecasts mostly cloudy skies with light rain on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures could range from 24°C to 30°C on both days. By Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rain or a thunderstorm. The minimum could fall to 23°C while the maximum stays at 30°C.

Chennai has the highest forecast minimum among the eight cities on Sunday. Its expected low is 14 degrees higher than Delhi's. The IMD's city forecasts show no warning for Sunday at any of the eight stations.