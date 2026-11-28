(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“ Orca” or the“ Company” or“ Orca (BVI)”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim (unaudited) financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 (“ Q3 2026”) with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All amounts are in United States dollars (“ $”) unless otherwise stated. The condensed consolidated interim (unaudited) financial statements are for Orca and its subsidiaries and affiliates (the“ Group” or“ Orca Group” ). Highlights

Gross sales revenue decreased by 8% in Q3 2026 and increased by 1% in the nine months ended September 30, 2026. At the same time the Group share of revenue increased by $30.1 million or 138% in Q3 2026 and by $32.5 million or 45% over the nine months to September 30, 2026. The increase in Group revenue is primarily the result of recovering via the Adjustment Factor mechanism $19.4 million of income tax assessed on repatriated income. The Adjustment Factor increased revenue by $27.8 million, reduced the TPDC profit share payable by the same amount and resulted in a deferred tax charge of $8.4 million. Cash balances were not affected. Additional Gas volumes decreased by 13% for Q3 2026 and by 2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same prior year periods. The decreases were mainly driven by lower production capacity and lower consumption by TANESCO, which was partially offset by increased consumption by industrial customers for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 over the comparable prior year period.

On August 7, 2024, PAET and Pan African Energy Corporation (Mauritius) (“PAEM”) issued a notice of dispute (the“Notice of Dispute”) in respect of an investment treaty claim against the GoT for breach of the Agreement on Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investment between the Government of the Republic of Mauritius and the GoT (the“BIT”), and a contractual dispute against the GoT and TPDC, for breaches of the: (i) the PSA, and (ii) the Gas Agreement, for damages in excess of $1.2 billion. Initial meetings with both the Advisory and Coordinating Committees were held during the week of October 14, 2024 without any resolution on the key issues in dispute. Following a period of negotiations with the GoT, on August 1, 2025, PAET issued two sets of arbitration proceedings against the GoT and TPDC registered with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) for breach of the PSA and GA respectively and PAEM issued arbitration proceedings against the GoT for breach of the BIT (the“RFAs”). The claims under the RFAs arise out of a series of actions and omissions by Tanzania and TPDC that threaten the viability of the Project and breach multiple obligations under the BIT, PSA and Gas Agreement. On August 28, 2025, ICSID registered all three RFAs. The proceedings under the Gas Agreement and PSA were consolidated by agreement of the parties on December 17, 2025. On February 11, 2026, the arbitral tribunal in the Gas Agreement and the PSA arbitration was constituted, and on February 13, 2026, the arbitral tribunal in the BIT arbitration was constituted. The tribunals held the first procedural hearings in the proceedings under the BIT on April 27, 2026, and in the consolidated proceedings under the Gas Agreement and the PSA on May 7, 2026, following which the procedural timetables were issued in June 2026. The tribunals amended the procedural timetables in October 2026, reflecting PAET's and PAEM's request for extension to file the Memorials. PAET and PAEM are due to file their Memorials in both proceedings on November 30, 2026. The arbitration claims are claims of PAET and PAEM, not of the Group. If the Taifa Transaction is completed, the Group will not have any further interest or obligation in the outcome of the arbitrations. If the arbitrations continue, their costs will be funded with cash on hand at PAET and PAEM, with support from the Company as it may approve from time to time. If the Taifa Transaction is not completed, the timing and structure of any liquidation will depend on applicable approvals and appropriate arrangements for outstanding claims, liabilities and arbitration funding.

On October 9, 2026, PAET rejected the terms the MoE proposed for an extension of the Licence, and it intends to cease operating the Songo Songo facilities (see“Nature of Operations”). PURA has advised PAET that it has not approved the cessation or the transfer of operating responsibility.

The Group commenced winding up its UK-based operations, including staff redundancies. Lisa Mitchell's tenure as Chief Financial Officer ends on November 30, 2026, and the Group has not selected her successor. Andrew Hanna's tenure as Managing Director ends on the earlier of either the appointment of a new Managing Director, or on 15th March 2027. At the Special Meeting held on November 24, 2026, shareholders passed the Dissolution Resolution and the Delisting Resolution. The Dissolution Resolution does not itself place the Company in liquidation. See“Going Concern and Basis of Presentation” for the further steps required to liquidate and delist the Company, and for PAET's lack of capacity to make further distributions to the Company.

Net income increased by 15% for Q3 2026 and decreased by 45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 over the comparable prior year periods. The decrease for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 over the comparable prior year period was the result of several factors including, the recovery of tax on remitted income, offset by increased staff and legal costs in 2026 and in 2025 the reversal of loss allowances and recognition of interest income as a result of TANESCO paying the full amount under the Settlement Agreement and related reductions in tax.

Net cash flows from operating activities decreased by 85% for Q3 2026 and by 94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same prior year periods primarily as a result of higher payments from TANESCO in Q2 2025 and Q3 2025 pursuant to the Settlement Agreement.

Capital expenditures decreased by 93% for Q3 2026 and by 99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same prior year period. The capital expenditures in Q1, Q2 and Q3 2026 and Q1, Q2 and Q3 2025 primarily related to the costs of flowlines replacements on SS-5 and SS-9 wells, deferred from 2024 at the request of the GoT. Capital expenditures for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2026 are presented net of credits received from a supplier previously involved in the workover program.

The Group exited Q3 2026 with $12.2 million in working capital (December 31, 2025: $27.4 million) and cash and cash equivalents of

$75.1 million (December 31, 2025: $111.7 million). Cash held in hard currencies (USD, Euro, GBP, CDN) as at September 30, 2026 was

$67.9 million (December 31, 2025: $82.8 million). As of September 30, 2026, $34.9 million of cash was held at Orca (BVI), $0.3 million in PAEM and $39.9 million in PAET. As of November 27, 2026, $10.7 million of cash was held at Orca (BVI).

As of December 31, 2025, $24.7 million was posted as security in respect to an appeal initiated by the Group relating to a judgment received from the Tanzania High Court (Commercial Division) for a claim brought by a contractor against PAET relating to alleged losses arising from PAET's termination of a contract relating to the Group's 3D seismic acquisition program. On May 11, 2026, $19.3 million was paid in full and final settlement and the restrictions lifted on the remaining security balance of $5.4 million.

On February 27, 2026, the Group entered into an agreement with Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) plc (in liquidation) (“Swala”) for the withdrawal without leave to refile of Swala's proceedings against Orca, PAEM, and PAET (collectively, the“Orca Group”) before the High Court of Tanzania in Case No. 11561 of 2025 (the“Tanzanian Proceedings”), and the withdrawal of the anti-suit injunction filed by the Orca Group against Swala in the High Court of England and Wales Commercial Court. The Orca Group and Swala agreed to refer any such dispute to a confidential arbitration conducted under the Arbitration Rules of the London Court of International Arbitration, with London as the place and seat of such arbitration.

On April 10, 2026 the Orca Group filed a Request for Arbitration under the LCIA Arbitration Rules (2020) pursuant to Clause 2.6 of the Settlement Deed executed on February 26, 2026 by Orca, PAEM, PAET and Swala seeking, declaratory and monetary reliefs against Swala and a new entity to which Swala assigned its claims. Specifically, the Claimants seek declarations that the claims advanced by Swala in the Tanzanian Proceedings and assigned to the new Swala entity have no legal or factual basis and must fail. Instead, those claims are wholly speculative and vexatious and have been manufactured in an attempt to circumvent the comprehensive release contained in the related share sale agreement.

On June 25, 2026, Swala and Swala UK Operations Limited (“Swala UK”) filed an LCIA arbitration against Orca, PAEM and PAET, claiming damages of US$164 million (the“Second Arbitration”). At the same time, they requested that the proceedings be consolidated, with Swala and Swala UK designated as the claimants and Orca, PAEM and PAET as the respondents. On July 2, 2026, Orca, PAEM and PAET filed an application with the tribunal in the First Arbitration seeking consolidation of the two proceedings while maintaining the parties' designations in the First Arbitration (i.e., the Orca Group as claimants and the Swala parties as respondents). On July 21, 2026, the Tribunal ruled in favour of Orca Groups' application for consolidation.

On September 28, 2026, the Group announced that it had been advised that Swala and Swala UK had formally withdrawn all claims, allegations, demands and causes of action asserted against Orca, PAEM, and PAET in the arbitration proceedings disclosed by the Group on February 27, 2026. The arbitral tribunal has acknowledged receipt of the withdrawal by Swala and related correspondence. During the procedural hearing dated 24 September 2026, Orca, PAEM, and PAET requested the Tribunal to issue a final award on the merits based on the written submissions. The Tribunal has agreed to issue a final award and is expected to issue this by the end of November 2026.

On April 10, 2026, Orca entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the“Share Purchase Agreement”) with Taifa Gas Tanzania Limited (“Taifa”) and Amber Energy Investment L.L.C-FZ (“Amber”, and together with Taifa, the“Purchasers”), which it announced on April 13, 2026, pursuant to which Orca would sell all of the outstanding shares of PAEM (the“Taifa Transaction”). Upon closing of the Taifa Transaction, Taifa would acquire 49% of PAEM and Amber would acquire 51%. The Share Purchase Agreement provided for a nominal cash price of US$10.00 for the PAEM shares, which was in addition to the other covenants, warranties, representations and obligations of the Purchasers under the agreement and the strategic and commercial benefits that would accrue to Orca by exiting its Tanzanian business. Closing of the Taifa Transaction was subject to customary and transaction-specific conditions, including approval or clearance from the Tanzania Fair Competition Commission (the“FCC”) and the Tanzanian Minister responsible for petroleum affairs, approval by a simple majority of the votes cast by Orca shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (which was received on June 17, 2026), acceptance by the TSXV of the Taifa Transaction and related matters requiring the TSXV's approval or acceptance, and the release of Orca from remaining guarantees and related undertakings in favor of the IFC in respect of obligations of PAEM and PAET. On August 20, 2026, the Company and the Purchasers agreed to extend the deadline for satisfying the conditions of the Taifa Transaction (the“Longstop Date”) to August 31, 2026. The Longstop Date was not extended further. Any party was entitled to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement within ten business days after August 31, 2026, and no party did so. Each party remains entitled to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement at any time and for any reason.

On October 5, 2026, the FCC issued a notice to PAET and the Purchasers prohibiting the merger application relating to the Taifa Transaction. The FCC provided its reasons on October 15, 2026 and, on October 20, 2026, the Purchasers appealed the decision to the Fair Competition Tribunal of Tanzania (the“FCT”). On November 23, 2026 the FCT gave judgment in favour of the Purchasers and quashed the prohibition. The purchasers must still obtain all necessary approvals for the transaction.

On August 12, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of CDN$0.10 per share on each of its Class A Shares and Class B Shares to holders of record as of September 29, 2026. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2026.

On August 19, 2026, the Company declared a special dividend of CDN$0.50 per share on each of its Class A Shares and Class B Shares to holders of record as of August 31, 2026. The dividend was paid on September 15, 2026.

On September 28, 2026, the Company declared a cash distribution (the“Special Distribution”) of CDN$1.50 per Class A Shares and Class B Shares to holders of record on October 5, 2026. The Special Distribution was paid on October 19, 2026.

On November 27, 2026 BDP gave notice that it was no longer representing Orca Energy Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Linda Beal and Frannie Léautier will resign from the Board effective November 28, 2026, and November 30, 2026, respectively. Financial and Operating Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Three months

ended September 30

% Change Nine months

ended September 30

% Change (Expressed in $'000 unless indicated otherwise) 2026 2025 Q3/26

vs

Q3/25 2026 2025 Ytd/26

vs

Ytd/25 OPERATING Daily average gas delivered and sold 62.0 71.1 (13 )% 69.3 70.5 (2 )% (MMcfd) Industrial 20.1 20.9 (4 )% 21.0 19.5 8 % Power 41.9 50.2 (7 )% 48.3 51.0 (5 )% Average price ($/mcf) Industrial 8.06 7.79 3 % 7.87 7.86 0 % Power 4.05 3.95 3 % 4.01 3.96 1 % Weighted average 5.35 5.08 5 % 5.18 5.04 3 % Operating netback ($/mcf) 3.06 2.00 53 % 2.85 2.51 14 %

FINANCIAL Revenue 51,811 21,746 138 % 103,898 71,411 45 % Net income 22,416 19,475 15 % 23,250 41,978 (45 )% Net cash flows from operating activities 4,798 32,294 (85 )% 4,809 84,506 (94 )% Capital expenditures 12 182 (93 )% 7 774 (99 )% Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares 19,765 19,765 0 % 19,765 19,765 0 % ('000)

As at September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 % Change Working capital (including cash) 12,183 27,411 (56 )% Cash and cash equivalents 75,110 86,986 (14 )% Outstanding shares ('000) Class A 1,750 1,750 0 % Class B 18,015 18,015 0 % Total shares outstanding 19,765 19,765 0 %

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios section of the MD&A for additional information.

The complete Condensed Consolidated Interim (Unaudited) Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 may be found on the Group's website at or on the Group's profile on SEDAR+ at

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary, PAET. Orca trades on the TSXV under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

The principal asset of Orca is its indirect interest in the PSA with TPDC and the GoT in the United Republic of Tanzania. This PSA covers the production and marketing of certain conventional natural gas from the License offshore Tanzania. The PSA defines the gas produced from the Songo Songo gas field as“Protected Gas” and“Additional Gas”. The Gas Agreement deals further with the parties' entitlement to Protected Gas and Additional Gas. Under the Gas Agreement, until July 31, 2024, Protected Gas was owned by TPDC and was sold to Songas and Tanzania Portland Cement PLC. After July 31, 2024, Protected Gas ceased and all production from the Songo Songo gas field constitutes Additional Gas which PAET and TPDC are entitled to sell on commercial terms until the PSA expires in October 2026. Songas is the owner of the infrastructure that enables the gas to be treated and delivered to Dar es Salaam, which includes a gas processing plant on Songo Songo Island.

For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Lisa Mitchell Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754 +44 (0)20 8434 2754 ... ... For media enquiries please contact: Mark Antelme +44 (0)20 8434 2754 ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Abbreviations

mcf thousand cubic feet MMcf million standard cubic feet MMcfd million standard cubic feet per day

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

In this press release, the Group has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures: capital expenditures, operating netback, operating netback per mcf, working capital, net cash flows from operating activities per share and weighted average Class A and Class B Shares.

These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios disclosed in this press release do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“ IFRS”), and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures and ratios of Company's financial performance defined or determined in accordance with IFRS. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our investment activities. The most directly comparable financial measure is net cash used in investing activities. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

$'000 2026 2025 2026 2025 Pipelines, well workovers and infrastructure 10 182 5 774 Other capital expenditures 2 – 2 – Capital expenditures 12 182 7 774 Change in non-cash working capital 20 334 638 9,518 Net cash used in investing activities 32 516 645 10,292

Operating netback

Operating netback is calculated as revenue less processing and transportation tariffs, TPDC's revenue share, and operating and distribution costs. The operating netback summarizes all costs that are associated with bringing the gas from the Songo Songo gas field to the market and is a measure of profitability. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure is as follows:

Three Months ended

September 30

Nine Months ended

September 30

$'000 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 51,811 21,746 103,898 71,411 Production, distribution and transportation expenses (3,937 ) (4,479 ) (13,618 ) (12,857 ) Net Production Revenue 47,874 17,267 90,280 58,554 Less current income tax adjustment (recorded in revenue) (30,440 ) (4,145 ) (36,437 ) (10,219 ) Operating netback 17,434 13,122 53,843 48,335 Sales volumes MMcf 5,701 6,547 18,919 19,250 Netback $/mcf 3.06 2.00 2.85 2.51

Non-GAAP Ratios

Operating netback per mcf

Operating netback per mcf represents the profit margin associated with the production and sale of Additional Gas and is calculated by taking the operating netback and dividing it by the volume of Additional Gas delivered and sold. This is a key measure as it demonstrates the profit generated from each unit of production.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Working capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in the Group's Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited). It is an important measure as it indicates the Group's ability to meet its financial obligations as they fall due.

Net cash flows from operating activities per share

Net cash flows from operating activities per share is calculated as net cash flows from operating activities divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share. Net cash flow from operations is an important measure as it indicates the cash generated from the operations that is available to fund ongoing capital commitments.

Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares

In calculating the weighted average number of shares outstanding during any period the Group takes the opening balance multiplied by the number of days until the balance changes. It then takes the new balance and multiplies that by the number of days until the next change, or until the period end. The resulting multiples of shares and days are then aggregated and the total is divided by the total number of days in the period.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "pending" and similar expressions. More particularly, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: PAET's intention to cease operating the Songo Songo facilities and the expected timing of that cessation; the expected end of the tenures of the Group's Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director; the further steps required to liquidate and delist the Group; the timing and structure of any liquidation of the Group, including if the Taifa Transaction is not completed; the Taifa Transaction, including the approvals the Purchasers must still obtain, the right of each party to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement and the effect that completing the Taifa Transaction would have on the Group's interest in, and obligations in respect of, the arbitrations; the expected filing of the Memorials of PAET and PAEM in both proceedings on November 30, 2026; the funding of the costs of the arbitrations with cash on hand at PAET and PAEM, and any support the Group may approve from time to time; and the expected timing of the final award in the arbitration with Swala and Swala UK.

Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses that the Group made in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: that PAET will be able to cease operating the Songo Songo facilities in November 2026, even though PURA has not approved the cessation or the transfer of operating responsibility and Songas has not accepted the cessation date; that the Group will be able to complete the further steps required to liquidate and delist, including obtaining any required approvals from the TSXV, the courts and other authorities, within the expected timeframes; that the Group will be able to make appropriate arrangements for outstanding claims, liabilities and arbitration funding; that the Purchasers will obtain all necessary approvals for the Taifa Transaction, including the approval of the Tanzanian Minister responsible for petroleum affairs, the acceptance of the TSXV and the release of Orca from its remaining guarantees and related undertakings in favour of the IFC; that no party will terminate the Share Purchase Agreement; that the judgment of the FCT will not be successfully challenged; that cash on hand at PAET and PAEM will be sufficient to fund the costs of the arbitrations; that the tribunals will not further amend the procedural timetables; that the tribunal in the Swala arbitration will issue its final award within the expected timeframe; that the Group will retain, or be able to engage, the personnel and advisors required to complete its wind-down; and that the political, regulatory and legal environment in Tanzania will remain stable.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the GoT, TPDC, PURA, Songas or others taking action to require PAET to continue operating the Songo Songo facilities, to contest or delay the cessation, or to impose liabilities on PAET or the Group in connection with the cessation; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, the approvals and other steps required to liquidate and delist the Group; claims, liabilities and contingencies that exceed the Group's expectations or are not resolved in a timely manner; the Taifa Transaction not being completed on the terms contemplated, or at all, including because a required approval or release is not obtained, the judgment of the FCT is challenged or a party terminates the Share Purchase Agreement; the timing and structure of any liquidation differing from what the Group expects; the costs of the arbitrations exceeding the cash on hand at PAET and PAEM, or the Group being asked to provide funding; PAET being unable to make further distributions to the Group; further amendments to the procedural timetables in the arbitrations; delays in the issuance, or the terms, of the final award in the Swala arbitration; the loss of key personnel, or the Group being unable to appoint a successor Chief Financial Officer or Managing Director; tax assessments and currency fluctuations; and political, regulatory and legal risks in Tanzania, including the Group's ability to enforce its contractual and treaty rights. Additional information on these and other factors is contained under "Business Risks" in the Group's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and in its annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are available on the Group's profile on SEDAR+ at Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.