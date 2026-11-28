Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Completion Of Q3 2026 Interim Filings
| Three months
ended September 30
|% Change
| Nine months
ended September 30
|% Change
|(Expressed in $'000 unless indicated otherwise)
|2026
|2025
| Q3/26
vs
Q3/25
|2026
|2025
| Ytd/26
vs
Ytd/25
|OPERATING
|Daily average gas delivered and sold
|62.0
|71.1
|(13
|)%
|69.3
|70.5
|(2
|)%
|(MMcfd)
|Industrial
|20.1
|20.9
|(4
|)%
|21.0
|19.5
|8
|%
|Power
|41.9
|50.2
|(7
|)%
|48.3
|51.0
|(5
|)%
|Average price ($/mcf)
|Industrial
|8.06
|7.79
|3
|%
|7.87
|7.86
|0
|%
|Power
|4.05
|3.95
|3
|%
|4.01
|3.96
|1
|%
|Weighted average
|5.35
|5.08
|5
|%
|5.18
|5.04
|3
|%
|Operating netback ($/mcf)
|3.06
|2.00
|53
|%
|2.85
|2.51
|14
|%
|
FINANCIAL
|Revenue
|51,811
|21,746
|138
|%
|103,898
|71,411
|45
|%
|Net income
|22,416
|19,475
|15
|%
|23,250
|41,978
|(45
|)%
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|4,798
|32,294
|(85
|)%
|4,809
|84,506
|(94
|)%
|Capital expenditures
|12
|182
|(93
|)%
|7
|774
|(99
|)%
|Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares
|19,765
|19,765
|0
|%
|19,765
|19,765
|0
|%
|('000)
|
As at
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|Working capital (including cash)
|12,183
|27,411
|(56
|)%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|75,110
|86,986
|(14
|)%
|Outstanding shares ('000)
|Class A
|1,750
|1,750
|0
|%
|Class B
|18,015
|18,015
|0
|%
|Total shares outstanding
|19,765
|19,765
|0
|%
Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios section of the MD&A for additional information.
The complete Condensed Consolidated Interim (Unaudited) Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 may be found on the Group's website at or on the Group's profile on SEDAR+ at
Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary, PAET. Orca trades on the TSXV under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.
The principal asset of Orca is its indirect interest in the PSA with TPDC and the GoT in the United Republic of Tanzania. This PSA covers the production and marketing of certain conventional natural gas from the License offshore Tanzania. The PSA defines the gas produced from the Songo Songo gas field as“Protected Gas” and“Additional Gas”. The Gas Agreement deals further with the parties' entitlement to Protected Gas and Additional Gas. Under the Gas Agreement, until July 31, 2024, Protected Gas was owned by TPDC and was sold to Songas and Tanzania Portland Cement PLC. After July 31, 2024, Protected Gas ceased and all production from the Songo Songo gas field constitutes Additional Gas which PAET and TPDC are entitled to sell on commercial terms until the PSA expires in October 2026. Songas is the owner of the infrastructure that enables the gas to be treated and delivered to Dar es Salaam, which includes a gas processing plant on Songo Songo Island.
|For further information please contact:
|Jay Lyons
|Lisa Mitchell
|Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|+44 (0)20 8434 2754
|+44 (0)20 8434 2754
|...
|...
|For media enquiries please contact:
|Mark Antelme
|+44 (0)20 8434 2754
|...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Abbreviations
|mcf
|thousand cubic feet
|MMcf
|million standard cubic feet
|MMcfd
|million standard cubic feet per day
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios
In this press release, the Group has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures: capital expenditures, operating netback, operating netback per mcf, working capital, net cash flows from operating activities per share and weighted average Class A and Class B Shares.
These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios disclosed in this press release do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“ IFRS”), and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures and ratios of Company's financial performance defined or determined in accordance with IFRS. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Capital expenditures
Capital expenditures is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our investment activities. The most directly comparable financial measure is net cash used in investing activities. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure is as follows:
| Three months ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|$'000
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Pipelines, well workovers and infrastructure
|10
|182
|5
|774
|Other capital expenditures
|2
|–
|2
|–
|Capital expenditures
|12
|182
|7
|774
|Change in non-cash working capital
|20
|334
|638
|9,518
|Net cash used in investing activities
|32
|516
|645
|10,292
Operating netback
Operating netback is calculated as revenue less processing and transportation tariffs, TPDC's revenue share, and operating and distribution costs. The operating netback summarizes all costs that are associated with bringing the gas from the Songo Songo gas field to the market and is a measure of profitability. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure is as follows:
| Three Months ended
September 30
| Nine Months ended
September 30
|$'000
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|51,811
|21,746
|103,898
|71,411
|Production, distribution and transportation expenses
|(3,937
|)
|(4,479
|)
|(13,618
|)
|(12,857
|)
|Net Production Revenue
|47,874
|17,267
|90,280
|58,554
|Less current income tax adjustment (recorded in revenue)
|(30,440
|)
|(4,145
|)
|(36,437
|)
|(10,219
|)
|Operating netback
|17,434
|13,122
|53,843
|48,335
|Sales volumes MMcf
|5,701
|6,547
|18,919
|19,250
|Netback $/mcf
|3.06
|2.00
|2.85
|2.51
Non-GAAP Ratios
Operating netback per mcf
Operating netback per mcf represents the profit margin associated with the production and sale of Additional Gas and is calculated by taking the operating netback and dividing it by the volume of Additional Gas delivered and sold. This is a key measure as it demonstrates the profit generated from each unit of production.
Supplementary Financial Measures
Working capital
Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in the Group's Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited). It is an important measure as it indicates the Group's ability to meet its financial obligations as they fall due.
Net cash flows from operating activities per share
Net cash flows from operating activities per share is calculated as net cash flows from operating activities divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share. Net cash flow from operations is an important measure as it indicates the cash generated from the operations that is available to fund ongoing capital commitments.
Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares
In calculating the weighted average number of shares outstanding during any period the Group takes the opening balance multiplied by the number of days until the balance changes. It then takes the new balance and multiplies that by the number of days until the next change, or until the period end. The resulting multiples of shares and days are then aggregated and the total is divided by the total number of days in the period.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "pending" and similar expressions. More particularly, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: PAET's intention to cease operating the Songo Songo facilities and the expected timing of that cessation; the expected end of the tenures of the Group's Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director; the further steps required to liquidate and delist the Group; the timing and structure of any liquidation of the Group, including if the Taifa Transaction is not completed; the Taifa Transaction, including the approvals the Purchasers must still obtain, the right of each party to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement and the effect that completing the Taifa Transaction would have on the Group's interest in, and obligations in respect of, the arbitrations; the expected filing of the Memorials of PAET and PAEM in both proceedings on November 30, 2026; the funding of the costs of the arbitrations with cash on hand at PAET and PAEM, and any support the Group may approve from time to time; and the expected timing of the final award in the arbitration with Swala and Swala UK.
Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses that the Group made in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: that PAET will be able to cease operating the Songo Songo facilities in November 2026, even though PURA has not approved the cessation or the transfer of operating responsibility and Songas has not accepted the cessation date; that the Group will be able to complete the further steps required to liquidate and delist, including obtaining any required approvals from the TSXV, the courts and other authorities, within the expected timeframes; that the Group will be able to make appropriate arrangements for outstanding claims, liabilities and arbitration funding; that the Purchasers will obtain all necessary approvals for the Taifa Transaction, including the approval of the Tanzanian Minister responsible for petroleum affairs, the acceptance of the TSXV and the release of Orca from its remaining guarantees and related undertakings in favour of the IFC; that no party will terminate the Share Purchase Agreement; that the judgment of the FCT will not be successfully challenged; that cash on hand at PAET and PAEM will be sufficient to fund the costs of the arbitrations; that the tribunals will not further amend the procedural timetables; that the tribunal in the Swala arbitration will issue its final award within the expected timeframe; that the Group will retain, or be able to engage, the personnel and advisors required to complete its wind-down; and that the political, regulatory and legal environment in Tanzania will remain stable.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the GoT, TPDC, PURA, Songas or others taking action to require PAET to continue operating the Songo Songo facilities, to contest or delay the cessation, or to impose liabilities on PAET or the Group in connection with the cessation; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, the approvals and other steps required to liquidate and delist the Group; claims, liabilities and contingencies that exceed the Group's expectations or are not resolved in a timely manner; the Taifa Transaction not being completed on the terms contemplated, or at all, including because a required approval or release is not obtained, the judgment of the FCT is challenged or a party terminates the Share Purchase Agreement; the timing and structure of any liquidation differing from what the Group expects; the costs of the arbitrations exceeding the cash on hand at PAET and PAEM, or the Group being asked to provide funding; PAET being unable to make further distributions to the Group; further amendments to the procedural timetables in the arbitrations; delays in the issuance, or the terms, of the final award in the Swala arbitration; the loss of key personnel, or the Group being unable to appoint a successor Chief Financial Officer or Managing Director; tax assessments and currency fluctuations; and political, regulatory and legal risks in Tanzania, including the Group's ability to enforce its contractual and treaty rights. Additional information on these and other factors is contained under "Business Risks" in the Group's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and in its annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are available on the Group's profile on SEDAR+ at Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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