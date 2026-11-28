MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 29 (IANS) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said that he was prepared to examine within the next 24 hours whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was serious about forming a national unity government.

In a social media post on Saturday evening, Eisenkot responded to Netanyahu's earlier announcement that he was willing to allow the opposition leader to serve as prime minister first under a proposed unity government, while taking the role of alternate prime minister at the start of its term.

Eisenkot invited Netanyahu's Likud party negotiating team to begin "genuine and accelerated negotiations" as early as Saturday night, focusing on the government's guiding principles and key policy issues.

He revealed that a detailed proposal addressing substantive policy matters had been delivered to Netanyahu on Sunday through a confidential channel established at the prime minister's request. However, Eisenkot claimed he had yet to receive a response.

"For nearly three weeks, we have been proposing and seeking genuine, sincere and accelerated negotiations, but have encountered refusals and evasions," Eisenkot said.

Eisenkot added that he was willing to make political concessions to facilitate the formation of a unity government, stressing that he views Israeli solidarity as a fundamental component of the country's national security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, in a statement posted on social media platform X, Netanyahu said he was prepared to set aside the principle that the leader of the largest party should head the government, despite Likud having received about 250,000 more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar party, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Netanyahu called for accelerated negotiations to form a unity government, saying he expected the other side to make similar compromises. He also said agreements would be needed on issues including military conscription.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after the October 27 election failed to give either Netanyahu's bloc or Eisenkot's a parliamentary majority. Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the option of requesting a 14-day extension.