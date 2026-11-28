Reinventing Democracy by David Kauders

Sparkling Books

This book is a visionary call to action that redefines how United Kingdom society can engage in democracy in the 21st century

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British author and strategic thinker David Kauders will release his book, Reinventing Democracy: A radical solution for a contented, federal Britain, a visionary call to action that redefines how society can engage in democracy in the 21st century next Tuesday 1st December 2026. In this compelling work, Kauders explores innovative approaches and practical solutions to revitalize the United Kingdom's body politic, addressing urgent issues such as adversarial argument vs. consensual, cooperative decision-making, voter disengagement, and systemic inefficiencies.Reinventing Democracy invites readers and policymakers alike to rethink the traditional United Kingdom governance model, proposing a fresh framework that emphasizes transparency, inclusivity, and participatory decision-making. Combining rigorous research with accessible language, Kauders presents a plan for rebuilding trust between citizens and institutions in an era of rapid social and technological change.“Our current political governance was designed for a very different time. We need bold ideas that reflect 21st century realities, including the growing differences between the nations, and empower people to take active roles in shaping their futures,” the author says.Reinventing Democracy is essential reading for activists, lawmakers, educators, and anyone passionate about the health and evolution of democratic governance.Readers in Australia and New Zealand are able to acquire a copy of the book from any major bookstore.Reinventing Democracy is published by Sparkling Books whose new shop selling paperback fiction direct at lower prices has opened this week in Australia. Traditional bookstores, including Australian ones, serve New Zealand.Book dataPrint ISBN9781907230363224 pp AUD 29 incl. taxE-book 9781907230721AUD 7.95NZD 8.95 plus taxesAbout the AuthorDavid Kauders FRSA MA MBA is a strategic thinker, investment manager, and author focused on civic engagement in anticipation of another financial crisis. He was educated at Latymer Upper School, Jesus College Cambridge, and Cranfield School of Management.

David Kauders

Sparkling Books Limited

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David Kauders introduces his groundbreaking book: Reinventing Democracy, to Britons everywhere News Provided By Sparkling Books Limited November 29, 2026, 01:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics



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