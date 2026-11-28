MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Four people were killed, and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Gali Number 11, near Unity Mall, under the jurisdiction of Farsh Bazar police station in Shahdara district.

According to officials, the fire broke out at around 4.15 a.m. on the ground floor of the building, where an e-rickshaw charging station was operating. The house was spread over approximately 60 square yards.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the emergency call. Firefighting operations were launched to bring the blaze under control, which was achieved by around 5 a.m.

During the rescue operation, six people were brought out from the mezzanine floor by the fire department personnel. They were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by CATS and PCR teams.

However, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while two others sustained burn injuries and were admitted for treatment.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a plastic sanitary items manufacturing factory in B-85, Wazirpur Industrial Area, in northwest Delhi.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the blaze at around 3.50 a.m. on Sunday. Two water tenders, two water bowsers and a quick response vehicle were dispatched to the spot.

The fire engulfed the factory premises, which also housed cardboard cartons. The building, spread over approximately 200 square yards, comprised a ground floor and first floor.

The blaze was brought under control by 4.05 a.m., while the firefighting operation was concluded at around 5.20 a.m. No casualty was reported in the factory fire.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Burari area, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to deploy 10 fire tenders. The department received information about the blaze at around 6.08 a.m. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.