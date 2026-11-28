Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): A fighting half-century from Dhruv Jurel helped India reach 206/8 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Saturday, as the visitors continued to trail by 150 runs in the first innings. India resumed the day's play at 116/6, facing the challenge of reducing New Zealand's sizeable first-innings lead after a disciplined bowling performance from the hosts on Day 2.

At the end of the first session, India were 206/8 after 71 overs, with Jurel unbeaten on 55 and Brar on seven. Jurel stood firm amid the fall of wickets, showing patience and composure to keep India's innings moving. He received valuable support from Akash Deep, who scored 29 off 52 deliveries, including four boundaries, as the duo stitched together a 46-run partnership for the seventh wicket. However, Nathan Smith broke the stand by dismissing Akash Deep, who edged a delivery outside off-stump to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Matt Henry then struck to remove Anshul Kamboj for a five-ball duck, with Henry Nicholls completing a low catch at third slip to leave India struggling at 163/8.

Jurel continued to fight back and brought up his fourth Test half-century with a boundary through mid-wicket, providing some resistance against the New Zealand bowling attack. He found another useful partner in Gurnoor Brar as the duo added an unbeaten 43 runs for the ninth wicket to take India past the 200-run mark before the lunch break. (ANI)