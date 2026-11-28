MENAFN - Nam News Network)

STOCKHOLM/GENEVA, Nov 29 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Sweden's capital Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, which protesters said violated the ceasefire, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Responding to a call by several civil society organisations, demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square, demanding an end to Israeli attacks and Swedish arms sales to Israel.

Protesters carried banners reading“Children are being killed in Gaza,”“Schools and hospitals are being bombed,”“Respect the ceasefire immediately” and“End food shortages.”

Swedish activist Gunilla Nilsson told Anadolu that demonstrations would“continue until the genocide against the Palestinian people ends.”

She said activists were campaigning for a boycott of Israel, encouraging Swedish companies to withdraw their investments from Israeli firms and promoting a consumer boycott.

Nilsson also criticised the Swedish public pension fund's investments in United States (US) technology company Palantir, calling for divestment over its links to Israel.

She accused the company of complicity in genocide through its digital software platforms used in military operations, saying its technology was being used“to kill Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

--NNN-ANADOLU